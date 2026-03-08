Goodman Advisory Group LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Tyler Technologies, Inc. $TYL

Goodman Advisory Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Free Report) by 80.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,093 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 8,682 shares during the quarter. Goodman Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $1,095,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Black Swift Group LLC purchased a new position in Tyler Technologies during the third quarter worth $523,000. Korea Investment CORP raised its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 86.8% in the third quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 23,554 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,323,000 after acquiring an additional 10,948 shares during the period. HUB Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 12.3% in the third quarter. HUB Investment Partners LLC now owns 646 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Teton Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tyler Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $523,000. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 22,160 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,593,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. 93.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TYL stock opened at $375.29 on Friday. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $283.71 and a 12 month high of $621.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $387.95 and its 200 day moving average is $460.44. The company has a market capitalization of $16.13 billion, a PE ratio of 52.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.90.

Tyler Technologies ( NYSE:TYL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 11th. The technology company reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.71 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $575.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $591.09 million. Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 13.53% and a return on equity of 10.42%. Tyler Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.43 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 8.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Positive Sentiment: Zacks Research raised multiple 2026–2027 quarterly and full‑year EPS forecasts (including upgrades to Q1–Q3 2026 and Q1–Q4 2027 estimates) and lifted FY2027 expectations significantly, implying stronger forward earnings growth that likely supported the stock’s uptick. MarketBeat: TYL analyst notes

Zacks Research raised multiple 2026–2027 quarterly and full‑year EPS forecasts (including upgrades to Q1–Q3 2026 and Q1–Q4 2027 estimates) and lifted FY2027 expectations significantly, implying stronger forward earnings growth that likely supported the stock’s uptick. Positive Sentiment: Zacks published a longer‑term view, initiating/raising FY2028 EPS to $13.31, signaling analysts expect continued revenue and profitability expansion beyond FY2027 — a bullish signal for growth investors. MarketBeat: TYL analyst notes

Zacks published a longer‑term view, initiating/raising FY2028 EPS to $13.31, signaling analysts expect continued revenue and profitability expansion beyond FY2027 — a bullish signal for growth investors. Positive Sentiment: Tyler announced a partnership with RAM Mounts to support more durable onboard student‑transportation hardware integration — a product/partner win that may help cross‑sell Tyler’s software in K‑12 transportation and improve solution stickiness. RAM Mounts Partners with Tyler Technologies

Tyler announced a partnership with RAM Mounts to support more durable onboard student‑transportation hardware integration — a product/partner win that may help cross‑sell Tyler’s software in K‑12 transportation and improve solution stickiness. Negative Sentiment: Zacks trimmed its Q4 2026 EPS estimate and slightly lowered FY2026 guidance — a modest downward revision that reflects some near‑term pressure and helps explain caution among some investors despite longer‑term upgrades. MarketBeat: TYL analyst notes

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $543.00 price target (down from $671.00) on shares of Tyler Technologies in a report on Friday, February 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $325.00 price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Robert W. Baird set a $440.00 target price on Tyler Technologies in a research report on Friday, February 13th. BTIG Research cut their target price on Tyler Technologies from $560.00 to $470.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 9th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Tyler Technologies in a report on Friday, January 9th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $467.54.

In other news, insider Abigail Marshall Diaz-Pedrosa acquired 610 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, February 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $325.08 per share, for a total transaction of $198,298.80. Following the acquisition, the insider directly owned 1,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $365,064.84. This trade represents a 118.91% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Glenn A. Carter sold 500 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $458.73, for a total value of $229,365.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 3,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,455,091.56. This trade represents a 13.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,314,225. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Tyler Technologies, Inc is a provider of software and technology services for the public sector, delivering integrated systems that help government and public agencies manage operations, finances and citizen services. Headquartered in Plano, Texas, the company focuses on developing and implementing solutions for local and state governments, school districts, courts and public safety organizations. Its offerings are aimed at modernizing administrative workflows, improving transparency and enabling digital interactions between governments and the communities they serve.

Tyler’s product portfolio spans enterprise resource planning and financial management, tax and billing systems, court case and records management, public safety solutions (including computer-aided dispatch and records management), land and property management, permitting and licensing, and enterprise asset management.

