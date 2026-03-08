HC Wainwright Estimates Immunome’s Q1 Earnings (NASDAQ:IMNM)

Get Immunome alerts:

Immunome, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMNM – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at HC Wainwright boosted their Q1 2026 EPS estimates for Immunome in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, March 4th. HC Wainwright analyst A. Maldonado now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.53) per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.68). HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Immunome’s current full-year earnings is ($2.21) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Immunome’s Q2 2026 earnings at ($0.55) EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at ($0.56) EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at ($0.58) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($2.21) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($1.81) EPS and FY2028 earnings at ($0.54) EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Craig Hallum upped their price target on Immunome from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Immunome in a report on Monday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Immunome in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Lake Street Capital upped their target price on shares of Immunome from $22.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 16th. Finally, Stephens dropped their price objective on Immunome from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.33.

Immunome Stock Performance

Shares of IMNM opened at $21.04 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.74 and a 200-day moving average of $17.73. Immunome has a 52 week low of $5.15 and a 52 week high of $27.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.69 and a beta of 2.12.

Immunome (NASDAQ:IMNM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by ($0.10). Immunome had a negative return on equity of 57.61% and a negative net margin of 1,687.08%.

Insider Transactions at Immunome

In related news, Director Isaac Barchas sold 383,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.74, for a total value of $8,330,768.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 2,031,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,157,874.94. This represents a 15.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Philip Tsai purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $20.49 per share, for a total transaction of $204,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 43,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $887,217. This represents a 30.03% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have purchased 68,518 shares of company stock valued at $1,453,958 in the last quarter. Insiders own 7.69% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Immunome

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Immunome by 59.4% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,421,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,305,000 after buying an additional 5,003,824 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Immunome by 382.1% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 270,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,801,000 after purchasing an additional 214,049 shares during the period. Virtus Investment Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Immunome by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. Virtus Investment Advisers LLC now owns 13,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 1,970 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Immunome by 267.8% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 934,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,072,000 after buying an additional 680,395 shares during the period. Finally, SummitTX Capital L.P. bought a new position in shares of Immunome during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,741,000. 44.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Key Headlines Impacting Immunome

Here are the key news stories impacting Immunome this week:

Positive Sentiment: HC Wainwright raised multiple 2026 quarterly EPS forecasts (Q1: from ($0.68) to ($0.53); Q2: ($0.70) to ($0.55); Q3: ($0.72) to ($0.56); Q4: ($0.68) to ($0.58)) and lifted FY2026 estimate to ($2.21) from ($2.78). These narrower loss projections suggest better near‑term operating performance. Article Link

HC Wainwright reiterated a “Buy” rating and a $40 price target while raising FY2029 and FY2030 profit forecasts (FY2029: $0.69 from $0.63; FY2030: $1.35 from $1.28), reinforcing a bullish long‑term view that likely helped buying interest. Neutral Sentiment: Despite the upgrades, HC Wainwright still models losses through FY2028 (FY2026 consensus remains around ($2.21)), so the company is viewed as a longer‑duration growth/turnaround investment rather than near‑term profitable. Article Link

Immunome Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Immunome, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on discovering and developing novel antibody-based therapeutics for oncology and infectious diseases. The company leverages a proprietary platform that mines the natural B-cell repertoire of patients with active disease to identify fully human monoclonal antibodies with unique mechanisms of action. Immunome’s approach is designed to uncover antibodies that engage the immune system in ways that traditional discovery methods may miss, enabling the development of therapies with potential for improved efficacy and safety profiles.

The company’s lead oncology program, IMM-BCP-01, is a multi-antibody cocktail currently in early-stage clinical trials targeting breast cancer antigens.

Further Reading

