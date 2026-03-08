HC Wainwright Estimates OmniAb’s Q2 Earnings (NASDAQ:OABI)

Get OmniAb alerts:

OmniAb, Inc. (NASDAQ:OABI – Free Report) – Equities researchers at HC Wainwright issued their Q2 2026 EPS estimates for shares of OmniAb in a research note issued on Thursday, March 5th. HC Wainwright analyst J. Pantginis forecasts that the company will earn ($0.09) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for OmniAb’s current full-year earnings is ($0.61) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for OmniAb’s Q3 2026 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at ($0.08) EPS and FY2030 earnings at $0.00 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded OmniAb from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of OmniAb in a research note on Monday, December 22nd. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of OmniAb in a report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $6.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:OABI opened at $1.89 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $272.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.32 and a beta of 0.13. OmniAb has a 12 month low of $1.22 and a 12 month high of $3.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.75.

OmniAb (NASDAQ:OABI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.03). OmniAb had a negative return on equity of 23.99% and a negative net margin of 347.04%.The company had revenue of $8.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.00 million.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new position in OmniAb in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,571,000. Kent Lake PR LLC raised its stake in OmniAb by 677.8% during the 2nd quarter. Kent Lake PR LLC now owns 1,750,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,045,000 after purchasing an additional 1,525,000 shares during the period. ADAR1 Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of OmniAb by 234.4% in the third quarter. ADAR1 Capital Management LLC now owns 1,090,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,745,000 after buying an additional 764,520 shares during the period. Cadian Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of OmniAb by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP now owns 4,434,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,205,000 after buying an additional 759,386 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of OmniAb by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,722,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,038,000 after buying an additional 396,456 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.08% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Kurt A. Gustafson sold 23,922 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.96, for a total transaction of $46,887.12. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 252,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $495,268.48. The trade was a 8.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Matthew W. Foehr sold 30,843 shares of OmniAb stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.71, for a total value of $52,741.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 4,403,277 shares in the company, valued at $7,529,603.67. This represents a 0.70% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 130,021 shares of company stock worth $233,398 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

Positive Sentiment: HC Wainwright raised multi-year EPS forecasts, trimming expected losses for FY2026–FY2029 (e.g., FY2026 to ($0.36) from ($0.39), FY2027 to ($0.25) from ($0.32), and FY2029 to ($0.06) from ($0.16)). That signals an improving analyst outlook for profitability over the next several years and could support upside if execution continues.

HC Wainwright published detailed quarterly 2026 estimates (Q1–Q4 2026 roughly ($0.08)–($0.09) per quarter) and a FY2030 EPS projection of $0.00, indicating their model expects a long runway to break-even. These are forward-looking estimates rather than new company guidance. Negative Sentiment: OmniAb’s Q4 2025 results disappointed: EPS of ($0.11) vs. consensus ($0.08) and revenue $8.38M vs. ~$9.0M expected; the company reported steep negative margins and negative ROE. The earnings miss and ongoing losses help explain today’s downside as investors reassess near-term economics. For details, see the earnings call transcript. Read More.

OmniAb, Inc (NASDAQ: OABI) operates as a biotechnology company specializing in the discovery and development of therapeutic antibodies. The company’s integrated antibody discovery platform combines proprietary transgenic animal models, in vitro screening, and in silico engineering to accelerate lead identification and optimization. OmniAb offers both fee-for-service collaborations and license agreements, enabling biopharmaceutical partners to leverage its suite of technologies for programs spanning oncology, immunology, and other therapeutic areas.

Founded in 2016 and headquartered in Seattle, Washington, OmniAb went public in May 2021.

