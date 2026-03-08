HC Wainwright Has Pessimistic Outlook of Harrow Q1 Earnings

Get Harrow alerts:

Harrow, Inc. (NASDAQ:HROW – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at HC Wainwright cut their Q1 2026 earnings per share estimates for shares of Harrow in a research note issued on Wednesday, March 4th. HC Wainwright analyst Y. Chen now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.16) for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.02. HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Harrow’s current full-year earnings is ($0.53) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Harrow’s Q2 2026 earnings at $0.10 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.54 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on HROW. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Harrow in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH boosted their price target on shares of Harrow from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 12th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Harrow in a research report on Tuesday. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price objective on shares of Harrow from $94.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Research lowered shares of Harrow from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Harrow has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.14.

Shares of HROW opened at $36.35 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -213.81 and a beta of 0.05. Harrow has a 12 month low of $20.85 and a 12 month high of $54.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $47.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.67.

Harrow (NASDAQ:HROW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $89.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.42 million. Harrow had a positive return on equity of 36.51% and a negative net margin of 1.89%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Harrow in the 4th quarter worth approximately $702,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Harrow by 35.7% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 145,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,125,000 after purchasing an additional 38,264 shares in the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Harrow in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $801,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Harrow by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 23,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Harrow by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,246,000 after buying an additional 1,161 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.76% of the company’s stock.

Harrow reported record 2025 results and set a 2026 outlook, which supports the company's growth narrative and may underpin investor confidence in longer‑term revenue momentum.

HC Wainwright cut multiple 2026 EPS estimates across quarters and the full year (Q1 to -$0.16 from $0.02; Q2 to $0.10 from $0.25; Q3 to $0.20 from $0.29; Q4 to $0.40 from $0.51; FY2026 to $0.54 from $1.08). Although the firm retains a "Buy" rating and $70 target, the downward revisions signal near‑term profit pressure and are a clear headwind for the stock.

Analyst sentiment weakened elsewhere: Zacks downgraded Harrow from "Hold" to "Strong Sell," which can amplify selling pressure from retail/quantitative strategies. Market reports noted shares gapped down after disappointing quarterly earnings, indicating investors reacted negatively to the results and guidance versus expectations.

Harrow Health, Inc (NASDAQ: HROW) is a U.S.-based commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company specializing in ophthalmic therapeutics and diagnostics. The company focuses on the development, manufacturing and distribution of proprietary, generic and branded eye care products designed to treat a range of ocular conditions, including glaucoma, ocular hypertension, dry eye disease and other anterior segment disorders.

Through its wholly owned affiliate ImprimisRx, Harrow Health offers a direct-to-physician model for customized formulations as well as low-cost generic alternatives.

