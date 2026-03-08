HC Wainwright Has Pessimistic Outlook of Harrow Q1 Earnings

Harrow, Inc. (NASDAQ:HROW – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at HC Wainwright cut their Q1 2026 earnings per share estimates for shares of Harrow in a research note issued on Wednesday, March 4th. HC Wainwright analyst Y. Chen now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.16) for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.02. HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Harrow’s current full-year earnings is ($0.53) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Harrow’s Q2 2026 earnings at $0.10 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.54 EPS.
Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on HROW. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Harrow in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH boosted their price target on shares of Harrow from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 12th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Harrow in a research report on Tuesday. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price objective on shares of Harrow from $94.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Research lowered shares of Harrow from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Harrow has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.14.
Harrow Stock Up 0.5%
Shares of HROW opened at $36.35 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -213.81 and a beta of 0.05. Harrow has a 12 month low of $20.85 and a 12 month high of $54.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $47.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.67.
Harrow (NASDAQ:HROW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $89.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.42 million. Harrow had a positive return on equity of 36.51% and a negative net margin of 1.89%.
Institutional Trading of Harrow
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Harrow in the 4th quarter worth approximately $702,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Harrow by 35.7% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 145,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,125,000 after purchasing an additional 38,264 shares in the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Harrow in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $801,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Harrow by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 23,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Harrow by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,246,000 after buying an additional 1,161 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.76% of the company’s stock.
More Harrow News
Here are the key news stories impacting Harrow this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Harrow reported record 2025 results and set a 2026 outlook, which supports the company’s growth narrative and may underpin investor confidence in longer‑term revenue momentum. Article Title
- Positive Sentiment: Management will present at the Leerink Partner’s 2026 Global Healthcare Conference, giving Harrow visibility to institutional investors and analysts — a potential catalyst for renewed interest. Article Title
- Neutral Sentiment: Coverage piece analyzes Harrow’s valuation after mixed Q4 results and flags 2026 profitability concerns — useful context for investors weighing near‑term earnings risk vs. longer‑term growth. Article Title
- Negative Sentiment: HC Wainwright cut multiple 2026 EPS estimates across quarters and the full year (Q1 to -$0.16 from $0.02; Q2 to $0.10 from $0.25; Q3 to $0.20 from $0.29; Q4 to $0.40 from $0.51; FY2026 to $0.54 from $1.08). Although the firm retains a “Buy” rating and $70 target, the downward revisions signal near‑term profit pressure and are a clear headwind for the stock.
- Negative Sentiment: Analyst sentiment weakened elsewhere: Zacks downgraded Harrow from “Hold” to “Strong Sell,” which can amplify selling pressure from retail/quantitative strategies. Article Title Article Title
- Negative Sentiment: Market reports noted shares gapped down after disappointing quarterly earnings, indicating investors reacted negatively to the results and guidance versus expectations. Article Title
About Harrow
Harrow Health, Inc (NASDAQ: HROW) is a U.S.-based commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company specializing in ophthalmic therapeutics and diagnostics. The company focuses on the development, manufacturing and distribution of proprietary, generic and branded eye care products designed to treat a range of ocular conditions, including glaucoma, ocular hypertension, dry eye disease and other anterior segment disorders.
Through its wholly owned affiliate ImprimisRx, Harrow Health offers a direct-to-physician model for customized formulations as well as low-cost generic alternatives.
