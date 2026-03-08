Zacks Research Comments on Garmin’s Q1 Earnings (NYSE:GRMN)

Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Free Report) – Zacks Research upped their Q1 2026 earnings per share estimates for shares of Garmin in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, March 4th. Zacks Research analyst Team now forecasts that the scientific and technical instruments company will post earnings per share of $1.82 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.65. Zacks Research currently has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Garmin’s current full-year earnings is $7.80 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Garmin’s Q2 2026 earnings at $2.26 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $2.38 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $1.78 EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at $2.18 EPS, Q3 2027 earnings at $2.55 EPS, FY2027 earnings at $9.74 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $11.02 EPS.
Garmin (NYSE:GRMN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 18th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.39 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. Garmin had a return on equity of 19.64% and a net margin of 22.96%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.41 earnings per share. Garmin has set its FY 2026 guidance at 9.350-9.350 EPS.
Shares of NYSE:GRMN opened at $243.57 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $46.88 billion, a PE ratio of 28.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.94. Garmin has a twelve month low of $169.26 and a twelve month high of $261.69. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $217.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $221.78.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GRMN. Mather Group LLC. lifted its position in Garmin by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 3,749 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $923,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Smith Moore & CO. raised its stake in shares of Garmin by 4.3% during the second quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 1,151 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. BSW Wealth Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Garmin by 2.9% during the third quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 1,724 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Garmin by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 6,813 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,382,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, SYM FINANCIAL Corp grew its position in Garmin by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 1,294 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.60% of the company’s stock.
In other news, VP Susan Lyman sold 3,805 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.32, for a total transaction of $956,272.60. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 7,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,877,611.72. This represents a 33.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 19,914 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.58, for a total value of $5,009,964.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 124,075 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,214,788.50. This represents a 13.83% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 57,319 shares of company stock worth $13,650,815 in the last three months. Company insiders own 15.38% of the company’s stock.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th will be paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.7%. Garmin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.86%.
- Positive Sentiment: Zacks Research raised its FY2027 EPS forecast to $9.74 and lifted several quarterly estimates (including Q3 2026 and Q1/Q2 2026 upgrades), and published an optimistic FY2028 view of $11.02 — supporting a bullish medium‑term earnings story. Best Health & Fitness Stocks to Buy Now for Strong Growth
- Positive Sentiment: Analysts and coverage pieces point to record Q4 results and new capital return plans (buybacks/dividends), which tends to support share appreciation as earnings and cash return expectations rise. Assessing Garmin (GRMN) Valuation After Record Q4 Results And New Capital Return Plans
- Neutral Sentiment: Garmin was named among top health & fitness stocks to own as wearables and wellness markets expand — a thematic positive but more long‑horizon in nature. Best Health & Fitness Stocks to Buy Now for Strong Growth
- Neutral Sentiment: Valuation discussion pieces ask whether the recent run leaves Garmin fully priced — useful for entry/timing decisions but not immediate catalysts. Is It Too Late To Consider Garmin (GRMN) After A Strong Share Price Run?
- Negative Sentiment: Zacks trimmed several near‑term 2027 quarterly EPS estimates (Q1, Q2 and Q3 2027 cuts cited), which could pressure short‑term sentiment if guidance or demand softens. Zacks Research estimates revisions (multiple notes)
- Negative Sentiment: Market writeups noted a daily pullback where Garmin fell more than the broader market, signaling potential short‑term volatility and profit‑taking after the run. Here’s Why Garmin (GRMN) Fell More Than Broader Market
- Neutral Sentiment: Long‑term performance retrospectives highlight strong historical returns, but they are descriptive rather than immediate drivers. If You Invested $100 In Garmin Stock 15 Years Ago, You Would Have This Much Today
Garmin Ltd. is a technology company best known for designing and manufacturing navigation, communication and information devices that leverage global positioning system (GPS) technology. The company serves a diverse set of markets including consumer fitness and wearables, automotive navigation, aviation avionics, marine electronics and outdoor handheld devices. Garmin’s products combine hardware, mapping and software services to deliver location-aware solutions for personal, recreational and professional uses.
Garmin’s product lineup includes wearable fitness and multisport watches (Forerunner, Fenix, Venu), cycling computers and accessories (Edge, Varia), handheld and handheld-mounted GPS devices for outdoor activities, automotive and portable navigation units, marine chartplotters and fishfinders, and certified avionics for fixed- and rotary-wing aircraft.
