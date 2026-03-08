Zacks Research Comments on Garmin’s Q1 Earnings (NYSE:GRMN)

Get Garmin alerts:

Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Free Report) – Zacks Research upped their Q1 2026 earnings per share estimates for shares of Garmin in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, March 4th. Zacks Research analyst Team now forecasts that the scientific and technical instruments company will post earnings per share of $1.82 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.65. Zacks Research currently has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Garmin’s current full-year earnings is $7.80 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Garmin’s Q2 2026 earnings at $2.26 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $2.38 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $1.78 EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at $2.18 EPS, Q3 2027 earnings at $2.55 EPS, FY2027 earnings at $9.74 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $11.02 EPS.

Garmin (NYSE:GRMN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 18th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.39 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. Garmin had a return on equity of 19.64% and a net margin of 22.96%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.41 earnings per share. Garmin has set its FY 2026 guidance at 9.350-9.350 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on GRMN. Longbow Research raised shares of Garmin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 3rd. Tigress Financial boosted their price target on shares of Garmin from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 20th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Garmin in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Garmin from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 19th. Finally, Barclays set a $240.00 target price on Garmin in a research report on Thursday, February 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $254.00.

Shares of NYSE:GRMN opened at $243.57 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $46.88 billion, a PE ratio of 28.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.94. Garmin has a twelve month low of $169.26 and a twelve month high of $261.69. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $217.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $221.78.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GRMN. Mather Group LLC. lifted its position in Garmin by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 3,749 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $923,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Smith Moore & CO. raised its stake in shares of Garmin by 4.3% during the second quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 1,151 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. BSW Wealth Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Garmin by 2.9% during the third quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 1,724 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Garmin by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 6,813 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,382,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, SYM FINANCIAL Corp grew its position in Garmin by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 1,294 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.60% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Susan Lyman sold 3,805 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.32, for a total transaction of $956,272.60. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 7,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,877,611.72. This represents a 33.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 19,914 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.58, for a total value of $5,009,964.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 124,075 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,214,788.50. This represents a 13.83% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 57,319 shares of company stock worth $13,650,815 in the last three months. Company insiders own 15.38% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th will be paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.7%. Garmin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.86%.

Garmin Ltd. is a technology company best known for designing and manufacturing navigation, communication and information devices that leverage global positioning system (GPS) technology. The company serves a diverse set of markets including consumer fitness and wearables, automotive navigation, aviation avionics, marine electronics and outdoor handheld devices. Garmin’s products combine hardware, mapping and software services to deliver location-aware solutions for personal, recreational and professional uses.

Garmin’s product lineup includes wearable fitness and multisport watches (Forerunner, Fenix, Venu), cycling computers and accessories (Edge, Varia), handheld and handheld-mounted GPS devices for outdoor activities, automotive and portable navigation units, marine chartplotters and fishfinders, and certified avionics for fixed- and rotary-wing aircraft.

