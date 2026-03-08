HC Wainwright Has Pessimistic View of Belite Bio Q1 Earnings

Get Belite Bio alerts:

Belite Bio, Inc. Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:BLTE – Free Report) – Stock analysts at HC Wainwright lowered their Q1 2026 EPS estimates for shares of Belite Bio in a report issued on Tuesday, March 3rd. HC Wainwright analyst Y. Chen now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.71) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.56). HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Belite Bio’s current full-year earnings is ($1.17) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Belite Bio’s Q2 2026 earnings at ($0.72) EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at ($0.73) EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $4.05 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.89 EPS.

Belite Bio (NASDAQ:BLTE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by $0.18.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Belite Bio from $191.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Wall Street Zen upgraded Belite Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Maxim Group set a $200.00 price target on Belite Bio in a research note on Tuesday, December 2nd. Needham & Company LLC set a $217.00 price objective on Belite Bio in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, BTIG Research set a $187.00 price objective on Belite Bio in a research note on Wednesday, December 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Belite Bio currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $202.33.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on BLTE

Belite Bio Stock Up 0.4%

NASDAQ BLTE opened at $173.30 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $170.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $125.21. Belite Bio has a 12-month low of $49.00 and a 12-month high of $200.00. The firm has a market cap of $6.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -75.35 and a beta of -1.46.

Institutional Trading of Belite Bio

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Darwin Global Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Belite Bio during the 4th quarter valued at about $486,915,000. RA Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Belite Bio in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $64,750,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Belite Bio by 2,594.6% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 558,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,399,000 after buying an additional 538,141 shares during the last quarter. RTW Investments LP increased its stake in shares of Belite Bio by 128.9% during the fourth quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 715,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,425,000 after buying an additional 402,832 shares during the period. Finally, Perceptive Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Belite Bio by 732.0% during the fourth quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 414,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,262,000 after buying an additional 364,451 shares during the period. 0.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Trending Headlines about Belite Bio

Here are the key news stories impacting Belite Bio this week:

Positive Sentiment: Cantor Fitzgerald published a bullish outlook that analysts say supports upside potential for BLTE shares; this contributed to positive investor sentiment today. Belite Bio (NASDAQ:BLTE) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Cantor Fitzgerald Analyst Says

Cantor Fitzgerald published a bullish outlook that analysts say supports upside potential for BLTE shares; this contributed to positive investor sentiment today. Positive Sentiment: Morgan Stanley is also cited as forecasting strong price appreciation for Belite Bio, helping lift the stock as momentum and analyst optimism draw buyer interest. Morgan Stanley Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Belite Bio (NASDAQ:BLTE) Stock

Morgan Stanley is also cited as forecasting strong price appreciation for Belite Bio, helping lift the stock as momentum and analyst optimism draw buyer interest. Positive Sentiment: An American Banking News item highlights HC Wainwright’s continued bullish stance (Buy, $200 target), which can limit downside even as estimates shift. HC Wainwright Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Belite Bio (NASDAQ:BLTE) Stock

An American Banking News item highlights HC Wainwright’s continued bullish stance (Buy, $200 target), which can limit downside even as estimates shift. Neutral Sentiment: Reported short‑interest figures appear to show zero shares and a 0.0 days‑to‑cover ratio — likely a data anomaly or reporting issue rather than meaningful new short activity. That makes the short‑interest data neutral for near‑term price direction.

Reported short‑interest figures appear to show zero shares and a 0.0 days‑to‑cover ratio — likely a data anomaly or reporting issue rather than meaningful new short activity. That makes the short‑interest data neutral for near‑term price direction. Negative Sentiment: HC Wainwright reduced its near‑term EPS forecasts in a March 3 research note: Q1 2026 EPS cut from ($0.56) to ($0.71), Q2 from ($0.56) to ($0.72), Q3 from ($0.57) to ($0.73), Q4 2026 from $5.80 to $4.05, and FY2026 from $4.12 to $1.89. Although the firm kept a Buy rating and $200 target, the sizable downward revisions to quarterly and full‑year earnings increase uncertainty around near‑term results and could pressure the stock if upcoming operational or clinical updates fall short. Belite Bio (BLTE) MarketBeat company page

Belite Bio Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Belite Bio, Inc (NASDAQ: BLTE) is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on discovering and developing small molecule therapeutics for metabolic and inflammatory diseases. Leveraging a proprietary drug-discovery platform, the company aims to address conditions such as nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) and obesity by targeting pathways involved in fibrosis, inflammation and metabolic regulation.

Belite Bio’s pipeline includes multiple candidates in preclinical and early clinical development stages.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Belite Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Belite Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.