Zacks Research Brokers Reduce Earnings Estimates for Avantor

Get Avantor alerts:

Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research dropped their Q1 2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Avantor in a research report issued on Thursday, March 5th. Zacks Research analyst Team now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.17 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.20. Zacks Research has a “Strong Sell” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Avantor’s current full-year earnings is $1.06 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Avantor’s Q2 2026 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.21 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $0.81 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q3 2027 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q4 2027 earnings at $0.22 EPS, FY2027 earnings at $0.82 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $0.84 EPS.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. Avantor had a negative net margin of 8.09% and a positive return on equity of 10.45%. The business’s revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. Avantor has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.770-0.830 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on AVTR. Bank of America downgraded shares of Avantor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 15th. TD Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Avantor in a report on Thursday, February 12th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Avantor from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Jefferies Financial Group restated an “underperform” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Avantor in a report on Thursday, February 12th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $8.50 target price on shares of Avantor in a research report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.80.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on AVTR

Avantor Trading Down 4.0%

Shares of AVTR opened at $8.18 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.49, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.18. Avantor has a 1-year low of $8.14 and a 1-year high of $18.02. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.70 and a 200 day moving average of $11.85.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Avantor news, Director Gregory T. Lucier acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.16 per share, for a total transaction of $458,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 50,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $458,000. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Gregory L. Summe acquired 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.40 per share, for a total transaction of $940,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 400,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,760,000. This trade represents a 33.33% increase in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AVTR. Dodge & Cox lifted its stake in shares of Avantor by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 117,746,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,469,481,000 after purchasing an additional 313,404 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Avantor by 1.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 65,988,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $823,542,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135,279 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its holdings in Avantor by 10.8% in the third quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 34,548,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,161,000 after purchasing an additional 3,356,861 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in Avantor in the fourth quarter worth about $268,584,000. Finally, Greenhaven Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Avantor by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 20,500,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,937,000 after buying an additional 2,189,083 shares during the last quarter. 95.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Avantor News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Avantor this week:

Neutral Sentiment: Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $8.50 price target (small upside relative to the current price), signaling limited near-term upside and continued cautious analyst positioning. Barclays Reaffirmation

Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $8.50 price target (small upside relative to the current price), signaling limited near-term upside and continued cautious analyst positioning. Neutral Sentiment: A recent Yahoo Finance piece outlines how analysts are resetting fair-value targets for Avantor, documenting the shift in analyst views but not pointing to an immediate positive catalyst. How The Avantor Story Is Shifting

A recent Yahoo Finance piece outlines how analysts are resetting fair-value targets for Avantor, documenting the shift in analyst views but not pointing to an immediate positive catalyst. Negative Sentiment: Unusually large put-option volume: investors bought ~94,708 puts (up ~1,582% vs. typical), indicating significant bearish positioning or hedging activity that can amplify downside volatility.

Unusually large put-option volume: investors bought ~94,708 puts (up ~1,582% vs. typical), indicating significant bearish positioning or hedging activity that can amplify downside volatility. Negative Sentiment: Zacks Research issued a wave of cuts to quarterly and full-year EPS estimates, downgraded multiple forward-quarter forecasts and assigned AVTR a “Strong Sell” / Zacks Rank #5 — a material negative read on near-term fundamentals and sentiment. Zacks Adds AVTR to Strong Sell List

About Avantor

(Get Free Report)

Avantor, Inc (NYSE:AVTR) is a global provider of mission-critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education & government, and advanced technologies & applied materials industries. The company delivers essential solutions that support research, development, production and safety applications. Its product portfolio spans from high-purity chemicals and reagents to biologics and cell culture media, as well as lab equipment, consumables and custom manufacturing services.

Avantor’s offerings are organized across two primary segments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Avantor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.