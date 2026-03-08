HC Wainwright Issues Pessimistic Forecast for SANA Earnings

Get Sana Biotechnology alerts:

Sana Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SANA – Free Report) – Analysts at HC Wainwright reduced their Q1 2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Sana Biotechnology in a report released on Wednesday, March 4th. HC Wainwright analyst E. Bodnar now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.14) for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.08). HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Sana Biotechnology’s current full-year earnings is ($1.16) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Sana Biotechnology’s Q2 2026 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($0.53) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($0.59) EPS, FY2028 earnings at ($0.64) EPS and FY2029 earnings at ($0.66) EPS.

Sana Biotechnology (NASDAQ:SANA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.03).

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Sana Biotechnology in a report on Monday, December 29th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Sana Biotechnology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 7th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Sana Biotechnology from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 6th. Finally, Zacks Research cut Sana Biotechnology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Sana Biotechnology currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.83.

Sana Biotechnology Price Performance

Shares of SANA opened at $3.15 on Friday. Sana Biotechnology has a 1-year low of $1.26 and a 1-year high of $6.55. The company has a market capitalization of $840.64 million, a P/E ratio of -3.25 and a beta of 1.96. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.14.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sana Biotechnology

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SANA. Marex Group plc bought a new stake in Sana Biotechnology in the second quarter worth $10,423,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Sana Biotechnology during the fourth quarter valued at about $6,834,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sana Biotechnology by 19.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,128,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,408,000 after buying an additional 1,517,474 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Sana Biotechnology by 180.8% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,135,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,581,000 after buying an additional 1,375,029 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Sana Biotechnology by 20.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,054,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,783,000 after buying an additional 1,374,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.23% of the company’s stock.

Sana Biotechnology News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Sana Biotechnology this week:

Positive Sentiment: HC Wainwright retained a “Buy” rating and a $7.00 price target on SANA even as it trimmed estimates — that continued institutional support can limit downside and suggests upside potential if execution improves. MarketBeat SANA

About Sana Biotechnology

(Get Free Report)

Sana Biotechnology is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of engineered cells as medicines with the goal of treating a broad range of diseases. The company applies advanced gene editing and gene delivery technologies to create next-generation cell therapy products for oncology, genetic disorders and other serious diseases. By leveraging both ex vivo and in vivo approaches, Sana aims to repair or replace damaged cells and restore healthy tissue function.

The company’s core platform integrates proprietary gene writing capabilities alongside established gene editing tools such as CRISPR–Cas9.

