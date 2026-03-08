Zacks Research Issues Negative Estimate for NMI Earnings

Get NMI alerts:

NMI Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:NMIH – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research decreased their Q1 2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for NMI in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, March 5th. Zacks Research analyst Team now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $1.22 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.23. The consensus estimate for NMI’s current full-year earnings is $4.62 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for NMI’s Q2 2026 earnings at $1.31 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $1.30 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $5.12 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $1.36 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $5.63 EPS.

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $180.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.69 million. NMI had a return on equity of 15.78% and a net margin of 55.05%.During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on NMIH. UBS Group set a $43.00 target price on NMI in a research report on Monday, January 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of NMI from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of NMI from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 12th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of NMI from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 6th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of NMI in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, NMI presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.00.

Shares of NASDAQ NMIH opened at $38.29 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. NMI has a fifty-two week low of $31.90 and a fifty-two week high of $43.20. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $39.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.64. The firm has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a PE ratio of 7.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.63.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of NMIH. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of NMI by 196.0% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Maseco LLP bought a new position in shares of NMI during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of NMI by 189.5% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of NMI by 51.5% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the period. Finally, BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of NMI in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. 94.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Chairman Bradley M. Shuster sold 19,430 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.91, for a total value of $756,021.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman directly owned 415,411 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,163,642.01. The trade was a 4.47% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mohammad Nawaz Yousaf sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.89, for a total value of $638,240.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 38,733 shares in the company, valued at $1,545,059.37. This trade represents a 29.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 132,487 shares of company stock worth $5,251,908. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Positive Sentiment: Zacks publishes a bullish valuation take arguing NMIH trades at a discount to peers (about 1.15x industry) and highlights growth drivers — higher new insurance written volume, a comprehensive reinsurance program, and prudent capital deployment. This supports a longer-term buy case. Zacks: NMIH Stock Trading at a Discount

Zacks publishes a bullish valuation take arguing NMIH trades at a discount to peers (about 1.15x industry) and highlights growth drivers — higher new insurance written volume, a comprehensive reinsurance program, and prudent capital deployment. This supports a longer-term buy case. Positive Sentiment: Management (CEO Adam Pollitzer and CFO Aurora Swithenbank) will present at the RBC Global Financial Institutions Conference on March 11 — an event that typically increases transparency and can help re-rate a stock if management gives constructive guidance. The presentation will be posted on the company IR site. GlobeNewswire: RBC Conference Participation

Management (CEO Adam Pollitzer and CFO Aurora Swithenbank) will present at the RBC Global Financial Institutions Conference on March 11 — an event that typically increases transparency and can help re-rate a stock if management gives constructive guidance. The presentation will be posted on the company IR site. Neutral Sentiment: Zacks Research issued a batch of small estimate changes that are mixed: they nudged FY2026 EPS higher to $5.12 (from $5.10) and lifted Q2/Q3 2026 estimates modestly, but trimmed longer-term FY2028 slightly. These revisions imply modestly better medium-term profitability but little change to consensus near-term guidance. AmericanBankingNews: Zacks Research Forecasts

Zacks Research issued a batch of small estimate changes that are mixed: they nudged FY2026 EPS higher to $5.12 (from $5.10) and lifted Q2/Q3 2026 estimates modestly, but trimmed longer-term FY2028 slightly. These revisions imply modestly better medium-term profitability but little change to consensus near-term guidance. Negative Sentiment: Some near-term EPS estimates were trimmed: Zacks cut Q1 2026 and Q1 2027 forecasts slightly (e.g., Q1 2026 to $1.22 from $1.23; Q1 2027 to $1.36 from $1.38). Even small downward tweaks to near-term quarterly guidance can pressure the stock in the short term. AmericanBankingNews: Zacks Research Forecasts

NMI Holdings, Inc (NASDAQ: NMIH) is a publicly traded mortgage insurance company that provides private mortgage insurance to lenders across the United States and Canada. Through its principal subsidiary, National Mortgage Insurance Corporation, NMI underwrites and issues policies that protect originators and investors against losses arising from borrower default on residential mortgage loans. By mitigating credit risk on higher‐loan‐to‐value mortgages, the company supports homebuyers’ access to financing and contributes to overall market liquidity.

Beyond its core mortgage insurance products, NMI offers credit risk‐sharing and reinsurance solutions designed to help clients optimize capital utilization and manage portfolio exposure.

