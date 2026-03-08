HC Wainwright Issues Positive Forecast for TBPH Earnings

Get Theravance Biopharma alerts:

Theravance Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBPH – Free Report) – Investment analysts at HC Wainwright lifted their Q2 2026 earnings per share estimates for shares of Theravance Biopharma in a research report issued on Wednesday, March 4th. HC Wainwright analyst D. Tsao now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will earn $0.19 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.19). HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Theravance Biopharma’s current full-year earnings is ($1.09) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Theravance Biopharma’s Q3 2026 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $2.02 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $2.37 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. BTIG Research cut their target price on shares of Theravance Biopharma from $40.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. B. Riley Financial reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 price objective (down from $28.00) on shares of Theravance Biopharma in a research report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer cut Theravance Biopharma from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wall Street Zen lowered Theravance Biopharma from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, January 3rd. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Theravance Biopharma in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.60.

Theravance Biopharma Stock Performance

Shares of TBPH opened at $13.57 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $687.59 million, a PE ratio of 23.81 and a beta of 0.17. Theravance Biopharma has a 1 year low of $7.90 and a 1 year high of $21.03. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.85.

Institutional Trading of Theravance Biopharma

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of Theravance Biopharma in the 3rd quarter valued at about $10,611,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in Theravance Biopharma by 1,629.4% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 414,715 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,055,000 after purchasing an additional 390,735 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Theravance Biopharma in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,342,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Theravance Biopharma during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,536,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 214.8% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 400,496 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,493,000 after buying an additional 273,288 shares in the last quarter. 99.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Theravance Biopharma News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Theravance Biopharma this week:

Positive Sentiment: HC Wainwright sharply raised FY‑2026 and quarterly EPS forecasts and keeps a Buy rating and $27 target, signaling materially improved earnings expectations that could support a rebound. HC Wainwright raises estimates (MarketBeat)

HC Wainwright sharply raised FY‑2026 and quarterly EPS forecasts and keeps a Buy rating and $27 target, signaling materially improved earnings expectations that could support a rebound. Positive Sentiment: Zacks highlights the stock as deeply oversold after a ~30% four‑week decline and notes analyst upward estimate revisions, arguing the pullback may be a buying opportunity for a technical reversal. Zacks: Buy the dip

Zacks highlights the stock as deeply oversold after a ~30% four‑week decline and notes analyst upward estimate revisions, arguing the pullback may be a buying opportunity for a technical reversal. Neutral Sentiment: Market context: TBPH is trading with above‑average volume, inside its 1‑year range ($7.90–$21.03) and below the 50‑day moving average — a mixed technical picture that increases sensitivity to news flow.

Market context: TBPH is trading with above‑average volume, inside its 1‑year range ($7.90–$21.03) and below the 50‑day moving average — a mixed technical picture that increases sensitivity to news flow. Negative Sentiment: Theravance reported a late‑stage drug trial failure that prompted a sharp share decline and workforce reductions, a material fundamental negative that reduces near‑term upside. Share tumbles and jobs to go after Theravance failure

Theravance reported a late‑stage drug trial failure that prompted a sharp share decline and workforce reductions, a material fundamental negative that reduces near‑term upside. Negative Sentiment: Management is reportedly considering a possible sale after the trial setback, which introduces strategic uncertainty and potential valuation pressure while options are explored. MSN: Possible sale after trial setback

Management is reportedly considering a possible sale after the trial setback, which introduces strategic uncertainty and potential valuation pressure while options are explored. Negative Sentiment: Oppenheimer downgraded TBPH from Outperform to Market Perform, signaling reduced near‑term conviction from a major bank and likely contributing to selling pressure. Oppenheimer downgrades Theravance

Oppenheimer downgraded TBPH from Outperform to Market Perform, signaling reduced near‑term conviction from a major bank and likely contributing to selling pressure. Negative Sentiment: BTIG issued a pessimistic forecast for the stock, adding to negative analyst sentiment and raising downside risk until clarity on the pipeline or strategic actions emerges. BTIG pessimistic forecast

Theravance Biopharma Company Profile

Theravance Biopharma is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of innovative medicines, primarily in the areas of respiratory disease, inflammatory and immunology, and rare disorders. The company develops small-molecule therapies designed to address unmet medical needs by targeting specific molecular pathways. Its lead marketed product, YUPELRI® (revefenacin) inhalation solution, is the first and only once-daily, long-acting muscarinic antagonist (LAMA) approved by the U.S.

