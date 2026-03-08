HC Wainwright Lifts Earnings Estimates for Prime Medicine

Get Prime Medicine alerts:

Prime Medicine, Inc. (NYSE:PRME – Free Report) – Equities researchers at HC Wainwright lifted their Q1 2026 earnings per share estimates for shares of Prime Medicine in a report released on Wednesday, March 4th. HC Wainwright analyst A. He now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.28) per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.33). The consensus estimate for Prime Medicine’s current full-year earnings is ($1.68) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Prime Medicine’s Q2 2026 earnings at ($0.29) EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at ($0.30) EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at ($0.31) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($1.18) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($1.19) EPS, FY2028 earnings at ($1.01) EPS, FY2029 earnings at ($0.82) EPS and FY2030 earnings at ($0.62) EPS.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on PRME. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Prime Medicine from $5.00 to $4.25 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. Chardan Capital decreased their price target on Prime Medicine from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 10th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Prime Medicine in a report on Monday, November 10th. Finally, Lifesci Capital began coverage on Prime Medicine in a research note on Tuesday, December 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $7.21.

Prime Medicine Stock Performance

Shares of PRME stock opened at $4.01 on Friday. Prime Medicine has a one year low of $1.11 and a one year high of $6.94. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.83 and its 200 day moving average is $4.18. The company has a market capitalization of $724.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.96 and a beta of 2.56.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Prime Medicine

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PRME. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Prime Medicine by 1,419.4% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 243,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,000 after acquiring an additional 227,749 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Prime Medicine in the 1st quarter valued at about $101,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Prime Medicine by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 81,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 9,944 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Prime Medicine during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Creative Planning purchased a new position in Prime Medicine during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.37% of the company’s stock.

Key Prime Medicine News

Here are the key news stories impacting Prime Medicine this week:

Positive Sentiment: HC Wainwright raised and tightened EPS forecasts across multiple quarters and years (Q1–Q4 2026 and FY2026–FY2030), cutting projected losses (e.g., FY2026 from ($1.39) to ($1.18) and improvements in FY2027–FY2029). That reduces near-term downside risk from operating losses and signals improving model expectations from a sell-side analyst.

Positive Sentiment: Lifesci Capital published multiple quarterly and FY2026 estimates with a consistent "Outperform" rating and $6.00 price target, forecasting materially smaller losses for FY2026 (about ($0.90) vs. consensus deeper losses). A high target and repeated positive coverage can support demand for the shares.

Positive Sentiment: Analyst-aggregation coverage shows a favorable consensus (reported as an average "Moderate Buy"), reinforcing the bullish narrative from individual shops and likely contributing to buying interest.

About Prime Medicine

Prime Medicine, Inc (NYSE: PRME) is a clinical-stage genetic medicines company focused on harnessing the potential of prime editing, an advanced CRISPR-derived gene editing technology. By refining the tools required for precise correction of disease-causing mutations, Prime Medicine aims to develop single-dose treatments that address underlying genetic drivers of disease. The company applies its proprietary engineering and delivery platforms to optimize on-target efficiency and minimize off-target effects, positioning itself at the forefront of next-generation gene editing therapeutics.

Prime Medicine’s research and development efforts span multiple therapeutic areas, including rare genetic disorders, immuno-oncology, and autoimmune diseases.

