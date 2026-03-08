Insider Buying: PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR) Major Shareholder Acquires $317,100.00 in Stock

PAR Technology Corporation (NYSE:PAR – Get Free Report) major shareholder Voss Capital, Lp bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $31.71 per share, for a total transaction of $317,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 3,715,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $117,802,650. The trade was a 0.27% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
Voss Capital, Lp also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, February 4th, Voss Capital, Lp purchased 65,100 shares of PAR Technology stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $22.44 per share, with a total value of $1,460,844.00.
- On Tuesday, February 3rd, Voss Capital, Lp purchased 182,862 shares of PAR Technology stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $22.89 per share, with a total value of $4,185,711.18.
- On Friday, January 30th, Voss Capital, Lp purchased 2,138 shares of PAR Technology stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $26.21 per share, for a total transaction of $56,036.98.
- On Tuesday, January 27th, Voss Capital, Lp acquired 175,000 shares of PAR Technology stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $29.12 per share, for a total transaction of $5,096,000.00.
- On Thursday, January 15th, Voss Capital, Lp acquired 50,068 shares of PAR Technology stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $38.93 per share, with a total value of $1,949,147.24.
- On Wednesday, January 14th, Voss Capital, Lp bought 41,034 shares of PAR Technology stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $39.10 per share, with a total value of $1,604,429.40.
- On Tuesday, January 6th, Voss Capital, Lp bought 25,000 shares of PAR Technology stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $34.56 per share, with a total value of $864,000.00.
- On Monday, January 5th, Voss Capital, Lp bought 8,898 shares of PAR Technology stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $35.82 per share, for a total transaction of $318,726.36.
- On Wednesday, December 31st, Voss Capital, Lp purchased 15,348 shares of PAR Technology stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $36.60 per share, for a total transaction of $561,736.80.
- On Tuesday, December 30th, Voss Capital, Lp purchased 146,789 shares of PAR Technology stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $36.51 per share, with a total value of $5,359,266.39.
Shares of NYSE PAR opened at $19.17 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $788.85 million, a PE ratio of -9.22 and a beta of 1.36. PAR Technology Corporation has a twelve month low of $15.44 and a twelve month high of $72.15. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.31.
PAR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Benchmark lowered their price objective on shares of PAR Technology from $77.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of PAR Technology from $55.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 27th. Stephens decreased their price target on shares of PAR Technology from $60.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 27th. BTIG Research decreased their price target on shares of PAR Technology from $60.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of PAR Technology from $40.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PAR Technology currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.00.
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PAR. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in PAR Technology by 8.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 20,446 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,255,000 after acquiring an additional 1,515 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in PAR Technology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $309,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its position in shares of PAR Technology by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 20,012 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,228,000 after purchasing an additional 874 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in shares of PAR Technology by 186,466.7% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 5,597 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 5,594 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PAR Technology by 28.5% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 231,494 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $14,200,000 after purchasing an additional 51,316 shares in the last quarter.
- Positive Sentiment: Major institutional accumulation — Voss Capital disclosed purchases across Jan–Feb that added roughly $14.6M of stock and raised its position to ~4.14M shares, signaling strong insider institutional conviction that can support the share price. Voss Capital buys PAR Technology (PAR) shares worth $14.6 million
- Positive Sentiment: Options flows show elevated call activity — short‑term bullish positioning and dealer hedging can create upward price pressure in the near term (may support intraday rebounds).
- Neutral Sentiment: Recent fundamentals: PAR beat Q4 estimates (revenue +14.4% y/y; EPS beat) — underlying business momentum is positive but may already be priced in after the prior run‑up.
- Neutral Sentiment: Large passive/active holders remain significant — firms like T. Rowe, Vanguard and Capital Research hold large stakes; their positioning provides steadiness but limits volatility-driven upside unless they increase exposure.
- Negative Sentiment: Heavy insider selling — CEO Savneet Singh (large blocks on Mar 3–4), CFO Bryan Menar, CAO Michael Steenberge and director Cathy King sold multiple tranches around $17–$18. Executive sales at these levels are likely the primary driver of today’s negative sentiment and share weakness. See the insider summary and filings. Insider trades summary CEO filings
- Negative Sentiment: Analyst target cuts — several firms trimmed price targets and one cut to a neutral rating (Goldman Sachs to $18), which reduces near‑term upside expectations and may exacerbate selling pressure from momentum traders.
About PAR Technology
PAR Technology Corp is a provider of enterprise software and hardware solutions for the hospitality, foodservice and retail industries. The company’s platforms are designed to streamline front- and back-of-house operations, covering point-of-sale (POS) systems, kitchen display and dispatch, inventory and labor management, and reporting tools. PAR’s integrated approach enables operators of full-service restaurants, quick-service chains, bars, hotels, casinos and retail outlets to centralize data and automate workflows across multiple sites.
Key offerings include PAR Brink, a cloud-native POS application that supports touchscreen, mobile and tablet devices; PAR Cloud Services, which delivers software updates, reporting and analytics through a subscription model; and hardware solutions such as payment terminals, handheld devices and self-service kiosks.
