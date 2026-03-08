Insider Buying: PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR) Major Shareholder Acquires $317,100.00 in Stock

PAR Technology Corporation (NYSE:PAR – Get Free Report) major shareholder Voss Capital, Lp bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $31.71 per share, for a total transaction of $317,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 3,715,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $117,802,650. The trade was a 0.27% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

On Wednesday, February 4th, Voss Capital, Lp purchased 65,100 shares of PAR Technology stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $22.44 per share, with a total value of $1,460,844.00.

On Tuesday, February 3rd, Voss Capital, Lp purchased 182,862 shares of PAR Technology stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $22.89 per share, with a total value of $4,185,711.18.

On Friday, January 30th, Voss Capital, Lp purchased 2,138 shares of PAR Technology stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $26.21 per share, for a total transaction of $56,036.98.

On Tuesday, January 27th, Voss Capital, Lp acquired 175,000 shares of PAR Technology stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $29.12 per share, for a total transaction of $5,096,000.00.

On Thursday, January 15th, Voss Capital, Lp acquired 50,068 shares of PAR Technology stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $38.93 per share, with a total value of $1,949,147.24.

On Wednesday, January 14th, Voss Capital, Lp bought 41,034 shares of PAR Technology stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $39.10 per share, with a total value of $1,604,429.40.

On Tuesday, January 6th, Voss Capital, Lp bought 25,000 shares of PAR Technology stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $34.56 per share, with a total value of $864,000.00.

On Monday, January 5th, Voss Capital, Lp bought 8,898 shares of PAR Technology stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $35.82 per share, for a total transaction of $318,726.36.

On Wednesday, December 31st, Voss Capital, Lp purchased 15,348 shares of PAR Technology stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $36.60 per share, for a total transaction of $561,736.80.

On Tuesday, December 30th, Voss Capital, Lp purchased 146,789 shares of PAR Technology stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $36.51 per share, with a total value of $5,359,266.39.

Shares of NYSE PAR opened at $19.17 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $788.85 million, a PE ratio of -9.22 and a beta of 1.36. PAR Technology Corporation has a twelve month low of $15.44 and a twelve month high of $72.15. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.31.

PAR Technology ( NYSE:PAR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The software maker reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $120.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.39 million. PAR Technology had a negative return on equity of 2.32% and a negative net margin of 18.54%.PAR Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that PAR Technology Corporation will post -1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

PAR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Benchmark lowered their price objective on shares of PAR Technology from $77.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of PAR Technology from $55.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 27th. Stephens decreased their price target on shares of PAR Technology from $60.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 27th. BTIG Research decreased their price target on shares of PAR Technology from $60.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of PAR Technology from $40.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PAR Technology currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.00.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PAR. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in PAR Technology by 8.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 20,446 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,255,000 after acquiring an additional 1,515 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in PAR Technology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $309,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its position in shares of PAR Technology by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 20,012 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,228,000 after purchasing an additional 874 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in shares of PAR Technology by 186,466.7% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 5,597 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 5,594 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PAR Technology by 28.5% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 231,494 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $14,200,000 after purchasing an additional 51,316 shares in the last quarter.

Positive Sentiment: Major institutional accumulation — Voss Capital disclosed purchases across Jan–Feb that added roughly $14.6M of stock and raised its position to ~4.14M shares, signaling strong insider institutional conviction that can support the share price. Voss Capital buys PAR Technology (PAR) shares worth $14.6 million

Major institutional accumulation — Voss Capital disclosed purchases across Jan–Feb that added roughly $14.6M of stock and raised its position to ~4.14M shares, signaling strong insider institutional conviction that can support the share price. Positive Sentiment: Options flows show elevated call activity — short‑term bullish positioning and dealer hedging can create upward price pressure in the near term (may support intraday rebounds).

Options flows show elevated call activity — short‑term bullish positioning and dealer hedging can create upward price pressure in the near term (may support intraday rebounds). Neutral Sentiment: Recent fundamentals: PAR beat Q4 estimates (revenue +14.4% y/y; EPS beat) — underlying business momentum is positive but may already be priced in after the prior run‑up.

Recent fundamentals: PAR beat Q4 estimates (revenue +14.4% y/y; EPS beat) — underlying business momentum is positive but may already be priced in after the prior run‑up. Neutral Sentiment: Large passive/active holders remain significant — firms like T. Rowe, Vanguard and Capital Research hold large stakes; their positioning provides steadiness but limits volatility-driven upside unless they increase exposure.

Large passive/active holders remain significant — firms like T. Rowe, Vanguard and Capital Research hold large stakes; their positioning provides steadiness but limits volatility-driven upside unless they increase exposure. Negative Sentiment: Heavy insider selling — CEO Savneet Singh (large blocks on Mar 3–4), CFO Bryan Menar, CAO Michael Steenberge and director Cathy King sold multiple tranches around $17–$18. Executive sales at these levels are likely the primary driver of today’s negative sentiment and share weakness. See the insider summary and filings. Insider trades summary CEO filings

Heavy insider selling — CEO Savneet Singh (large blocks on Mar 3–4), CFO Bryan Menar, CAO Michael Steenberge and director Cathy King sold multiple tranches around $17–$18. Executive sales at these levels are likely the primary driver of today’s negative sentiment and share weakness. See the insider summary and filings. Negative Sentiment: Analyst target cuts — several firms trimmed price targets and one cut to a neutral rating (Goldman Sachs to $18), which reduces near‑term upside expectations and may exacerbate selling pressure from momentum traders.

PAR Technology Corp is a provider of enterprise software and hardware solutions for the hospitality, foodservice and retail industries. The company’s platforms are designed to streamline front- and back-of-house operations, covering point-of-sale (POS) systems, kitchen display and dispatch, inventory and labor management, and reporting tools. PAR’s integrated approach enables operators of full-service restaurants, quick-service chains, bars, hotels, casinos and retail outlets to centralize data and automate workflows across multiple sites.

Key offerings include PAR Brink, a cloud-native POS application that supports touchscreen, mobile and tablet devices; PAR Cloud Services, which delivers software updates, reporting and analytics through a subscription model; and hardware solutions such as payment terminals, handheld devices and self-service kiosks.

