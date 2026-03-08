Insider Selling: Sezzle (NASDAQ:SEZL) Director Sells $375,244.66 in Stock

Sezzle Inc. (NASDAQ:SEZL – Get Free Report) Director Paul Paradis sold 5,257 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.38, for a total transaction of $375,244.66. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 482,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,441,206.90. The trade was a 1.08% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Paul Paradis also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, February 26th, Paul Paradis sold 26,400 shares of Sezzle stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.69, for a total transaction of $2,156,616.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:SEZL opened at $73.47 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $68.11 and a 200 day moving average of $72.57. The company has a quick ratio of 3.92, a current ratio of 3.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 8.57. Sezzle Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.86 and a 52 week high of $186.74.

Sezzle ( NASDAQ:SEZL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.25. Sezzle had a return on equity of 88.61% and a net margin of 29.57%.The business had revenue of $129.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.29 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sezzle has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.350-4.700 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Sezzle Inc. will post 9.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on SEZL. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Sezzle in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Zacks Research raised shares of Sezzle from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 27th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Sezzle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 6th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $94.00 price objective (up from $85.00) on shares of Sezzle in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. Finally, UBS Group set a $76.00 price objective on shares of Sezzle in a research note on Tuesday, February 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $113.00.

Sezzle reported robust FY‑2025 results: total revenue +66.1% year‑over‑year and record net income of $133.1M; Q4 revenue grew ~32% — a fundamental beat that supports the company's growth story.

Recent quarterly results included an EPS beat and management set FY‑2026 EPS guidance (4.35–4.70), and several analysts have raised ratings/targets — a catalyst for continued buy‑side interest.

Sector momentum: Zacks highlighted SEZL among services names that could benefit from a services‑sector rebound, which could draw additional flows if macro momentum persists.

Institutional holders have been increasing exposure (several large funds added/expanded positions), providing a supportive ownership base even as insiders trimmed holdings.

Concentrated insider selling created near‑term downward pressure: CEO, COO, CFO, SVP, director and GC sold on the same day — roughly ~20,000+ shares at an average ~$71.38 (~$1.4M total) — which investors often view as a negative signal.

Higher risk/volatility profile (elevated beta and a wide 12‑month trading range) magnifies downside following negative headlines like clustered insider sales.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in Sezzle by 8.8% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Sezzle during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Sezzle during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al increased its holdings in shares of Sezzle by 8.3% during the third quarter. VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al now owns 2,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Sezzle by 35.4% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. 2.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sezzle Inc is a financial technology company specializing in buy now, pay later (BNPL) services that enable consumers to split purchases into interest-free installment payments. By integrating its platform with e-commerce merchants, Sezzle provides shoppers with flexible payment options at checkout while merchants benefit from increased conversion rates and average order values. The company’s technology is designed to offer a seamless user experience, with instant approval decisions and no hidden fees, positions it as a consumer-friendly alternative to traditional credit products.

Founded in 2016 and headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota, Sezzle completed its initial public offering on the Nasdaq under the ticker SEZL.

