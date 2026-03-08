Insider Selling: Sezzle (NASDAQ:SEZL) COO Sells $365,322.84 in Stock

Sezzle Inc. (NASDAQ:SEZL – Get Free Report) COO Amin Sabzivand sold 5,118 shares of Sezzle stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.38, for a total value of $365,322.84. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 223,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,950,931.70. This trade represents a 2.24% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
SEZL stock opened at $73.47 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.92, a quick ratio of 3.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 8.57. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.57. Sezzle Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.86 and a twelve month high of $186.74.
Sezzle (NASDAQ:SEZL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.25. Sezzle had a net margin of 29.57% and a return on equity of 88.61%. The business had revenue of $129.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.29 million. The firm’s revenue was up 32.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sezzle has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.350-4.700 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Sezzle Inc. will post 9.77 EPS for the current year.
A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group set a $76.00 target price on shares of Sezzle in a report on Tuesday, February 17th. Zacks Research upgraded Sezzle from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 27th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price objective (up from $85.00) on shares of Sezzle in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. Wall Street Zen cut Sezzle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 6th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Sezzle in a research note on Monday, December 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sezzle has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $113.00.
- Positive Sentiment: Sezzle reported robust FY‑2025 results: total revenue +66.1% year‑over‑year and record net income of $133.1M; Q4 revenue grew ~32% — a fundamental beat that supports the company’s growth story. Read More.
- Positive Sentiment: Recent quarterly results included an EPS beat and management set FY‑2026 EPS guidance (4.35–4.70), and several analysts have raised ratings/targets — a catalyst for continued buy‑side interest. Read More.
- Positive Sentiment: Sector momentum: Zacks highlighted SEZL among services names that could benefit from a services‑sector rebound, which could draw additional flows if macro momentum persists. Read More.
- Neutral Sentiment: Institutional holders have been increasing exposure (several large funds added/expanded positions), providing a supportive ownership base even as insiders trimmed holdings. Read More.
- Negative Sentiment: Concentrated insider selling created near‑term downward pressure: CEO, COO, CFO, SVP, director and GC sold on the same day — roughly ~20,000+ shares at an average ~$71.38 (~$1.4M total) — which investors often view as a negative signal. Read More.
- Negative Sentiment: Higher risk/volatility profile (elevated beta and a wide 12‑month trading range) magnifies downside following negative headlines like clustered insider sales. Read More.
Sezzle Inc is a financial technology company specializing in buy now, pay later (BNPL) services that enable consumers to split purchases into interest-free installment payments. By integrating its platform with e-commerce merchants, Sezzle provides shoppers with flexible payment options at checkout while merchants benefit from increased conversion rates and average order values. The company’s technology is designed to offer a seamless user experience, with instant approval decisions and no hidden fees, positions it as a consumer-friendly alternative to traditional credit products.
Founded in 2016 and headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota, Sezzle completed its initial public offering on the Nasdaq under the ticker SEZL.
