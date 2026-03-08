Insider Selling: Sezzle (NASDAQ:SEZL) COO Sells $365,322.84 in Stock

Sezzle Inc. (NASDAQ:SEZL – Get Free Report) COO Amin Sabzivand sold 5,118 shares of Sezzle stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.38, for a total value of $365,322.84. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 223,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,950,931.70. This trade represents a 2.24% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Get Sezzle alerts:

Sezzle Price Performance

SEZL stock opened at $73.47 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.92, a quick ratio of 3.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 8.57. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.57. Sezzle Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.86 and a twelve month high of $186.74.

Sezzle (NASDAQ:SEZL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.25. Sezzle had a net margin of 29.57% and a return on equity of 88.61%. The business had revenue of $129.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.29 million. The firm’s revenue was up 32.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sezzle has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.350-4.700 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Sezzle Inc. will post 9.77 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Sezzle

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SEZL. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Sezzle by 429.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 132,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,618,000 after acquiring an additional 107,340 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Sezzle by 3,973.6% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 34,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,208,000 after purchasing an additional 33,776 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its position in Sezzle by 2,241.4% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 30,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after purchasing an additional 29,586 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Sezzle by 321.7% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 115,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,031,000 after purchasing an additional 88,127 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Sezzle by 1,068.2% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 169,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,913,000 after purchasing an additional 154,978 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group set a $76.00 target price on shares of Sezzle in a report on Tuesday, February 17th. Zacks Research upgraded Sezzle from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 27th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price objective (up from $85.00) on shares of Sezzle in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. Wall Street Zen cut Sezzle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 6th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Sezzle in a research note on Monday, December 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sezzle has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $113.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on SEZL

Key Sezzle News

Here are the key news stories impacting Sezzle this week:

Positive Sentiment: Sezzle reported robust FY‑2025 results: total revenue +66.1% year‑over‑year and record net income of $133.1M; Q4 revenue grew ~32% — a fundamental beat that supports the company’s growth story. Read More.

Sezzle reported robust FY‑2025 results: total revenue +66.1% year‑over‑year and record net income of $133.1M; Q4 revenue grew ~32% — a fundamental beat that supports the company’s growth story. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Recent quarterly results included an EPS beat and management set FY‑2026 EPS guidance (4.35–4.70), and several analysts have raised ratings/targets — a catalyst for continued buy‑side interest. Read More.

Recent quarterly results included an EPS beat and management set FY‑2026 EPS guidance (4.35–4.70), and several analysts have raised ratings/targets — a catalyst for continued buy‑side interest. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Sector momentum: Zacks highlighted SEZL among services names that could benefit from a services‑sector rebound, which could draw additional flows if macro momentum persists. Read More.

Sector momentum: Zacks highlighted SEZL among services names that could benefit from a services‑sector rebound, which could draw additional flows if macro momentum persists. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Institutional holders have been increasing exposure (several large funds added/expanded positions), providing a supportive ownership base even as insiders trimmed holdings. Read More.

Institutional holders have been increasing exposure (several large funds added/expanded positions), providing a supportive ownership base even as insiders trimmed holdings. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Concentrated insider selling created near‑term downward pressure: CEO, COO, CFO, SVP, director and GC sold on the same day — roughly ~20,000+ shares at an average ~$71.38 (~$1.4M total) — which investors often view as a negative signal. Read More.

Concentrated insider selling created near‑term downward pressure: CEO, COO, CFO, SVP, director and GC sold on the same day — roughly ~20,000+ shares at an average ~$71.38 (~$1.4M total) — which investors often view as a negative signal. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Higher risk/volatility profile (elevated beta and a wide 12‑month trading range) magnifies downside following negative headlines like clustered insider sales. Read More.

About Sezzle

(Get Free Report)

Sezzle Inc is a financial technology company specializing in buy now, pay later (BNPL) services that enable consumers to split purchases into interest-free installment payments. By integrating its platform with e-commerce merchants, Sezzle provides shoppers with flexible payment options at checkout while merchants benefit from increased conversion rates and average order values. The company’s technology is designed to offer a seamless user experience, with instant approval decisions and no hidden fees, positions it as a consumer-friendly alternative to traditional credit products.

Founded in 2016 and headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota, Sezzle completed its initial public offering on the Nasdaq under the ticker SEZL.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sezzle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sezzle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.