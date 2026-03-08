Gregory Moore Sells 1,700 Shares of Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) Stock

Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Free Report) Director Gregory Moore sold 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.59, for a total transaction of $291,703.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Texas Roadhouse Trading Down 2.0%

TXRH opened at $171.54 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.86. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. has a 12 month low of $148.73 and a 12 month high of $199.99. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $182.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $173.69.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 19th. The restaurant operator reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by ($0.25). Texas Roadhouse had a return on equity of 27.88% and a net margin of 6.90%.The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.73 EPS. Texas Roadhouse’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Texas Roadhouse, Inc. will post 7.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Texas Roadhouse Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 17th. This is a boost from Texas Roadhouse’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.7%. Texas Roadhouse’s dividend payout ratio is 44.66%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on TXRH shares. Zacks Research raised Texas Roadhouse from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse in a research report on Friday, February 20th. KeyCorp restated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Texas Roadhouse in a report on Friday, February 20th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Texas Roadhouse in a research report on Monday, November 10th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Texas Roadhouse in a research note on Monday, December 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating and thirteen have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $196.55.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Texas Roadhouse

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SHP Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Texas Roadhouse in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $309,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Texas Roadhouse during the 4th quarter worth approximately $125,000. MidFirst Bank bought a new stake in Texas Roadhouse in the 4th quarter valued at $1,539,000. DGS Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Texas Roadhouse in the 4th quarter valued at $310,000. Finally, Kera Capital Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Texas Roadhouse in the 4th quarter valued at $216,000. 94.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Texas Roadhouse

Texas Roadhouse, Inc is a casual dining restaurant chain specializing in hand‐cut steaks, fall‐off‐the‐bone ribs, chicken, seafood and house specialties. Each restaurant features a Western‐themed décor, open kitchens and a signature line dance presentation of fresh, made‐from‐scratch sides and breads. The company emphasizes an energetic dining experience, focusing on hospitality, value and a family‐friendly environment.

The concept was created in 1993 by founder Kent Taylor, who sought to combine high‐quality steaks with an approachable, community‐oriented atmosphere.

