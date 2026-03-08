Gregory Moore Sells 1,700 Shares of Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) Stock

Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Free Report) Director Gregory Moore sold 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.59, for a total transaction of $291,703.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
Texas Roadhouse Trading Down 2.0%
TXRH opened at $171.54 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.86. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. has a 12 month low of $148.73 and a 12 month high of $199.99. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $182.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $173.69.
Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 19th. The restaurant operator reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by ($0.25). Texas Roadhouse had a return on equity of 27.88% and a net margin of 6.90%.The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.73 EPS. Texas Roadhouse’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Texas Roadhouse, Inc. will post 7.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of equities analysts have weighed in on TXRH shares. Zacks Research raised Texas Roadhouse from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse in a research report on Friday, February 20th. KeyCorp restated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Texas Roadhouse in a report on Friday, February 20th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Texas Roadhouse in a research report on Monday, November 10th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Texas Roadhouse in a research note on Monday, December 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating and thirteen have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $196.55.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SHP Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Texas Roadhouse in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $309,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Texas Roadhouse during the 4th quarter worth approximately $125,000. MidFirst Bank bought a new stake in Texas Roadhouse in the 4th quarter valued at $1,539,000. DGS Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Texas Roadhouse in the 4th quarter valued at $310,000. Finally, Kera Capital Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Texas Roadhouse in the 4th quarter valued at $216,000. 94.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Texas Roadhouse
Texas Roadhouse, Inc is a casual dining restaurant chain specializing in hand‐cut steaks, fall‐off‐the‐bone ribs, chicken, seafood and house specialties. Each restaurant features a Western‐themed décor, open kitchens and a signature line dance presentation of fresh, made‐from‐scratch sides and breads. The company emphasizes an energetic dining experience, focusing on hospitality, value and a family‐friendly environment.
The concept was created in 1993 by founder Kent Taylor, who sought to combine high‐quality steaks with an approachable, community‐oriented atmosphere.
