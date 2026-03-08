Mark Allan Acquires 25 Shares of Land Securities Group (LON:LAND) Stock

Land Securities Group Plc (LON:LAND – Get Free Report) insider Mark Allan bought 25 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 619 per share, for a total transaction of £154.75.

On Wednesday, February 4th, Mark Allan purchased 22 shares of Land Securities Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 668 per share, with a total value of £146.96.

On Monday, January 5th, Mark Allan acquired 24 shares of Land Securities Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 618 per share, for a total transaction of £148.32.

Shares of LON:LAND opened at GBX 608.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.33, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.78. Land Securities Group Plc has a 1 year low of GBX 490.20 and a 1 year high of GBX 678.50. The stock has a market capitalization of £4.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.27, a PEG ratio of 12.39 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 644.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 612.05.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Land Securities Group from GBX 760 to GBX 730 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 14th. Panmure Gordon raised shares of Land Securities Group to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from GBX 424 to GBX 494 in a research note on Tuesday, December 2nd. Peel Hunt reduced their target price on shares of Land Securities Group from GBX 760 to GBX 750 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 9th. Berenberg Bank decreased their price target on shares of Land Securities Group from GBX 917 to GBX 897 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Land Securities Group from GBX 425 to GBX 440 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 644.43.

At Landsec, we build and invest in buildings, spaces and partnerships to create sustainable places, connect communities and realise potential. We are one of the largest real estate companies in Europe, with a £12 billion portfolio of retail, leisure, workspace and residential hubs. Landsec is shaping a better future by leading our industry on environmental and social sustainability while delivering value for our shareholders, great experiences for our guests and positive change for our communities.

