Mark Allan Acquires 25 Shares of Land Securities Group (LON:LAND) Stock

Land Securities Group Plc (LON:LAND – Get Free Report) insider Mark Allan bought 25 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 619 per share, for a total transaction of £154.75.
Mark Allan also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, February 4th, Mark Allan purchased 22 shares of Land Securities Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 668 per share, with a total value of £146.96.
- On Monday, January 5th, Mark Allan acquired 24 shares of Land Securities Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 618 per share, for a total transaction of £148.32.
Land Securities Group Stock Down 1.9%
Shares of LON:LAND opened at GBX 608.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.33, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.78. Land Securities Group Plc has a 1 year low of GBX 490.20 and a 1 year high of GBX 678.50. The stock has a market capitalization of £4.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.27, a PEG ratio of 12.39 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 644.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 612.05.
About Land Securities Group
At Landsec, we build and invest in buildings, spaces and partnerships to create sustainable places, connect communities and realise potential. We are one of the largest real estate companies in Europe, with a £12 billion portfolio of retail, leisure, workspace and residential hubs. Landsec is shaping a better future by leading our industry on environmental and social sustainability while delivering value for our shareholders, great experiences for our guests and positive change for our communities.
