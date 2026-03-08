Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for EQB FY2026 Earnings

Get EQB alerts:

EQB Inc. (TSE:EQB – Free Report) – Analysts at Scotiabank boosted their FY2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of EQB in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, March 5th. Scotiabank analyst M. Saric now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $9.42 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $8.87. The consensus estimate for EQB’s current full-year earnings is $12.60 per share.

EQB (TSE:EQB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 3rd. The company reported C$6.56 earnings per share for the quarter. EQB had a return on equity of 7.31% and a net margin of 7.79%.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on EQB. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of EQB from C$138.00 to C$132.00 in a report on Thursday, February 26th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of EQB from a “hold” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from C$108.00 to C$130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. Raymond James Financial dropped their price objective on shares of EQB from C$93.00 to C$91.00 in a report on Friday, December 5th. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of EQB from C$111.00 to C$120.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. Finally, Desjardins boosted their target price on EQB from C$110.00 to C$125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, EQB has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$117.44.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on EQB

EQB Stock Performance

Shares of TSE:EQB opened at C$119.03 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$110.53 and its 200-day moving average is C$98.80. EQB has a 52 week low of C$83.93 and a 52 week high of C$126.51. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.44 billion, a PE ratio of 17.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 0.78.

EQB Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. This is a positive change from EQB’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.0%. EQB’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.28%.

EQB Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

EQB Inc formerly Equitable Group Inc trades on the Toronto Stock Exchange TSX: EQB and EQB.PR.C and serves over 360000 Canadians through its wholly owned subsidiary Equitable Bank Canadas Challenger Bank. Equitable Bank has grown to become the countrys eighth largest independent Schedule I bank with a clear mandate to drive real change in Canadian banking to enrich peoples lives. At Equitable Bank we are as invested in our employees as we are in our business. Thats why we are consistently recognized as one of Canadas Top Employers a rating that comes from our 1300+ employees.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for EQB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EQB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.