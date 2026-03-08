North American Construction Group (NOA) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

North American Construction Group (NYSE:NOA – Get Free Report) (TSE:NOA) is projected to post its Q4 2025 results before the market opens on Wednesday, March 11th. Analysts expect North American Construction Group to post earnings of $0.50 per share and revenue of $222.4270 million for the quarter. Parties can check the company’s upcoming Q4 2025 earning summary page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, March 12, 2026 at 9:00 AM ET.

North American Construction Group Stock Down 2.1%

NYSE:NOA opened at $16.52 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $474.95 million, a PE ratio of 17.57 and a beta of 1.09. North American Construction Group has a twelve month low of $12.12 and a twelve month high of $18.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The company’s 50 day moving average is $15.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.59.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on NOA shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of North American Construction Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 24th. Roth Mkm assumed coverage on North American Construction Group in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. ATB Cormark Capital Markets restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of North American Construction Group in a research note on Friday, December 19th. Loop Capital set a $24.00 price target on North American Construction Group in a research note on Friday, December 19th. Finally, Zacks Research lowered North American Construction Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.50.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On North American Construction Group

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOA. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in North American Construction Group by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,789,384 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $40,158,000 after purchasing an additional 84,992 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of North American Construction Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,877,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of North American Construction Group by 80.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 326,266 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,214,000 after buying an additional 145,745 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of North American Construction Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,615,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of North American Construction Group in the fourth quarter worth about $1,705,000. 74.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

North American Construction Group Company Profile

North American Construction Group Ltd (NYSE: NOA) is a Canadian industrial company headquartered in Edmonton, Alberta, that specializes in providing integrated heavy construction equipment solutions. Through its two core segments—Sales and Rentals—the company offers a comprehensive portfolio of new and used off-highway trucks, wheel loaders, hydraulic excavators, dozers and motor graders, along with aftermarket parts and maintenance services.

In its Sales division, North American Construction Group partners with leading global equipment manufacturers to distribute and support a broad range of heavy machinery across multiple industries.

