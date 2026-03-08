Sharplink Gaming (SBET) Expected to Announce Earnings on Monday

Sharplink Gaming (NASDAQ:SBET – Get Free Report) is expected to post its Q4 2025 results before the market opens on Monday, March 9th. Analysts expect Sharplink Gaming to post earnings of ($0.05) per share and revenue of $17.1920 million for the quarter. Interested persons can find conference call details on the company’s upcoming Q4 2025 earning report page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Monday, March 9, 2026 at 8:30 AM ET.

Get Sharplink Gaming alerts:

Sharplink Gaming Price Performance

NASDAQ:SBET opened at $7.34 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $8.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of -3.07 and a beta of 11.40. Sharplink Gaming has a 12 month low of $2.26 and a 12 month high of $124.12.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on SBET shares. iA Financial set a $20.00 target price on Sharplink Gaming in a report on Wednesday, January 7th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Sharplink Gaming in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group set a $16.00 target price on shares of Sharplink Gaming and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. B. Riley Financial dropped their price target on shares of Sharplink Gaming from $19.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 23rd. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Sharplink Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $26.14.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sharplink Gaming

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Sharplink Gaming during the second quarter worth about $3,229,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in Sharplink Gaming during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $151,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sharplink Gaming in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $101,000. HUB Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sharplink Gaming during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $298,000. Finally, Anatole Investment Management Ltd bought a new position in Sharplink Gaming during the second quarter worth $6,332,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.75% of the company’s stock.

About Sharplink Gaming

(Get Free Report)

SharpLink Gaming, Inc operates as an online technology company that connects sports fans, leagues, and sports websites to sports betting and iGaming content. The company operates through four segments: Affiliate Marketing Services United States, Affiliate Marketing Services International, Sports Gaming Client Services, and SportsHub Games Network. It operates a performance marketing platform, which owns and operates state-specific web domains to attract, acquire, and drive local sports betting and casino traffic directly to the company's sportsbook and casino partners, which are licensed to operate in each respective state; and offers sports betting data to sports media publishers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sharplink Gaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sharplink Gaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.