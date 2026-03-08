Northland Securities Forecasts SoundThinking Q4 Earnings

Get SoundThinking alerts:

SoundThinking, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSTI – Free Report) – Analysts at Northland Securities dropped their Q4 2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for SoundThinking in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 4th. Northland Securities analyst M. Latimore now expects that the company will earn $0.02 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.04. The consensus estimate for SoundThinking’s current full-year earnings is ($0.42) per share.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Citizens Jmp reduced their price objective on shares of SoundThinking from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded shares of SoundThinking from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 7th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of SoundThinking in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Lake Street Capital decreased their price target on SoundThinking from $19.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 13th. Finally, Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective (down from $30.00) on shares of SoundThinking in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:SSTI opened at $7.20 on Friday. SoundThinking has a 1-year low of $5.78 and a 1-year high of $19.43. The company has a market capitalization of $91.44 million, a P/E ratio of -9.73 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.08.

SoundThinking (NASDAQ:SSTI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $24.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.68 million. SoundThinking had a negative net margin of 9.05% and a negative return on equity of 12.73%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State of Wyoming bought a new position in shares of SoundThinking during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SoundThinking in the third quarter worth about $31,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in shares of SoundThinking by 160.5% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 2,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,688 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of SoundThinking in the first quarter worth about $127,000. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in SoundThinking during the second quarter valued at approximately $132,000. 60.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, major shareholder Veradace Partners Lp bought 105,880 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.14 per share, for a total transaction of $755,983.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 2,008,368 shares in the company, valued at $14,339,747.52. The trade was a 5.57% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have acquired a total of 137,417 shares of company stock valued at $979,843 over the last quarter. 10.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SoundThinking, Inc, a public safety technology company that provides transformative solutions and strategic advisory services for law enforcement and civic leadership. Its SafetySmart Platform, an integrated suite of data-driven tools that enable law enforcement and community violence prevention and health organizations to be efficient in public safety outcomes. It offers ShotSpotter, an acoustic gunshot detection system; CrimeTracer, a law enforcement search engine; CaseBuilder, an investigation management system; and ResourceRouter, a software that directs patrol and community anti-violence resources to help maximize their impact.

