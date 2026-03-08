Q1 Earnings Estimate for AnaptysBio Issued By HC Wainwright

Get AnaptysBio alerts:

AnaptysBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB – Free Report) – Research analysts at HC Wainwright dropped their Q1 2026 earnings per share estimates for shares of AnaptysBio in a research note issued on Wednesday, March 4th. HC Wainwright analyst E. Bodnar now forecasts that the biotechnology company will post earnings of ($1.12) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($1.02). HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $66.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for AnaptysBio’s current full-year earnings is ($6.08) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for AnaptysBio’s Q2 2026 earnings at ($1.22) EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at ($1.51) EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at ($1.88) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($6.52) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($8.55) EPS, FY2028 earnings at ($3.51) EPS and FY2029 earnings at ($0.61) EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on ANAB. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of AnaptysBio in a research note on Wednesday, January 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AnaptysBio in a research report on Thursday, December 18th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on AnaptysBio from $56.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wall Street Zen lowered AnaptysBio from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on AnaptysBio from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.44.

AnaptysBio Trading Down 3.3%

NASDAQ ANAB opened at $55.41 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -106.56 and a beta of 0.32. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.16. AnaptysBio has a 52 week low of $15.32 and a 52 week high of $63.47.

AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 9th. The biotechnology company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.69. The company had revenue of $108.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.09 million. AnaptysBio had a negative net margin of 5.64% and a negative return on equity of 1,101.24%.

AnaptysBio declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Friday, November 21st that authorizes the company to buyback $100.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the biotechnology company to reacquire up to 9.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Transactions at AnaptysBio

In other AnaptysBio news, insider Eric J. Loumeau sold 12,500 shares of AnaptysBio stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.86, for a total value of $560,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 9,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $407,687.68. The trade was a 57.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Magda Marquet sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.23, for a total transaction of $530,530.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 9,930 shares in the company, valued at $478,923.90. This trade represents a 52.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 156,280 shares of company stock valued at $7,254,939. Company insiders own 33.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AnaptysBio

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in AnaptysBio by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 15,101 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $732,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of AnaptysBio by 24.3% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,345 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of AnaptysBio by 21.2% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,624 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the period. Susquehanna Portfolio Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AnaptysBio by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna Portfolio Strategies LLC now owns 35,948 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,743,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AnaptysBio by 5,864.3% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 835 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 821 shares during the last quarter.

Key Headlines Impacting AnaptysBio

Here are the key news stories impacting AnaptysBio this week:

Positive Sentiment: Stifel Nicolaus raised its price target sharply to $85 and kept a buy rating — a sizable upside vs. recent levels that likely boosted investor demand. Stifel raises PT to $85

Stifel Nicolaus raised its price target sharply to $85 and kept a buy rating — a sizable upside vs. recent levels that likely boosted investor demand. Positive Sentiment: Coverage noting a profitability turnaround and continued progress collecting Jemperli royalties supports a higher valuation narrative for ANAB. This fundamental story likely underpins recent buying interest. Assessing AnaptysBio valuation after profitability turnaround

Coverage noting a profitability turnaround and continued progress collecting Jemperli royalties supports a higher valuation narrative for ANAB. This fundamental story likely underpins recent buying interest. Positive Sentiment: ANAB hit a new 12‑month high following analyst upgrades, which can attract momentum and technical buying. ANAB hits new 12‑month high on analyst upgrade

ANAB hit a new 12‑month high following analyst upgrades, which can attract momentum and technical buying. Negative Sentiment: HC Wainwright issued a mixed set of estimate changes: it lowered near‑term FY2026 and Q1/Q2 EPS forecasts (worse near‑term profitability) even as it raised several multi‑year estimates; the negative near‑term revisions could pressure sentiment despite the firm’s buy rating and $66 target. HC Wainwright estimate changes (MarketBeat summary)

HC Wainwright issued a mixed set of estimate changes: it lowered near‑term FY2026 and Q1/Q2 EPS forecasts (worse near‑term profitability) even as it raised several multi‑year estimates; the negative near‑term revisions could pressure sentiment despite the firm’s buy rating and $66 target. Neutral Sentiment: Short‑interest entries in recent reports are inconsistent/zero (showing NaN increases), indicating unreliable short‑interest data — not a clear driver of today’s move. (No reliable link provided in the filings.)

About AnaptysBio

AnaptysBio, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery and development of therapeutic antibody product candidates in immunology and inflammation. Founded in 2012 and headquartered in San Diego, California, AnaptysBio leverages a proprietary somatic hypermutation platform to rapidly generate and refine human antibodies with optimized efficacy and safety profiles. The company’s technology is designed to accelerate target validation and candidate selection across a range of immune-mediated conditions.

The company’s pipeline includes multiple clinical-stage programs addressing dermatological and inflammatory disorders.

