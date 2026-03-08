Q1 Earnings Estimate for EE Issued By Northland Securities

Get Excelerate Energy alerts:

Excelerate Energy, Inc. (NYSE:EE – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Northland Securities cut their Q1 2026 EPS estimates for shares of Excelerate Energy in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 4th. Northland Securities analyst B. Brooks now anticipates that the company will earn $0.45 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.46. The consensus estimate for Excelerate Energy’s current full-year earnings is $1.16 per share. Northland Securities also issued estimates for Excelerate Energy’s Q2 2026 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.54 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $1.85 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $0.56 EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q3 2027 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q4 2027 earnings at $0.53 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $2.18 EPS.

Excelerate Energy (NYSE:EE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $317.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $293.49 million. Excelerate Energy had a return on equity of 4.12% and a net margin of 3.19%.Excelerate Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.40 EPS.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on EE. Dnb Carnegie lowered Excelerate Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Excelerate Energy from $29.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 27th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Excelerate Energy from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Excelerate Energy in a report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Tudor Pickering raised Excelerate Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.00.

Shares of EE opened at $35.96 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.54. Excelerate Energy has a 12 month low of $21.28 and a 12 month high of $43.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.34.

Excelerate Energy declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, December 11th that allows the company to buyback $75.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 2.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 11th will be given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 11th. Excelerate Energy’s payout ratio is presently 24.24%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arax Advisory Partners increased its holdings in shares of Excelerate Energy by 791.9% during the fourth quarter. Arax Advisory Partners now owns 883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 784 shares in the last quarter. AlphaQuest LLC bought a new position in shares of Excelerate Energy in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new position in shares of Excelerate Energy in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Excelerate Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd bought a new stake in Excelerate Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors own 21.79% of the company’s stock.

Positive Sentiment: Company reported strong FY2025 operating performance — $449M adjusted EBITDA and a 99.9% reliability rating, which supports the business quality and cash-generation story. Excelerate Energy (EE) Reports $449M FY2025 Adjusted EBITDA and 99.9% Reliability Rating

Company reported strong FY2025 operating performance — $449M adjusted EBITDA and a 99.9% reliability rating, which supports the business quality and cash-generation story. Positive Sentiment: Analyst upgrade drove momentum and pushed the stock to a new 52-week high, indicating renewed bullish interest and supporting near-term price strength. Excelerate Energy (NYSE:EE) Sets New 52-Week High on Analyst Upgrade

Analyst upgrade drove momentum and pushed the stock to a new 52-week high, indicating renewed bullish interest and supporting near-term price strength. Positive Sentiment: Northland raised its Q2 2026 EPS estimate modestly (from $0.35 to $0.38), a small positive tweak to near-term quarterly expectations.

Northland raised its Q2 2026 EPS estimate modestly (from $0.35 to $0.38), a small positive tweak to near-term quarterly expectations. Negative Sentiment: Northland cut multiple quarterly and full‑year forecasts across 2026–2027 (examples: Q1–Q4 2026 tweaks and FY2026 lowered to $1.85 from $1.92; FY2027 lowered to $2.18 from $2.25). These downgrades signal lower expected earnings and could weigh on the stock if other analysts follow suit.

Northland cut multiple quarterly and full‑year forecasts across 2026–2027 (examples: Q1–Q4 2026 tweaks and FY2026 lowered to $1.85 from $1.92; FY2027 lowered to $2.18 from $2.25). These downgrades signal lower expected earnings and could weigh on the stock if other analysts follow suit. Negative Sentiment: Several individual quarter estimates were trimmed (e.g., Q3/Q4 2026 and various 2027 quarters), suggesting Northland sees softer margin or volume drivers in upcoming periods — a potential headwind for near-term multiples and sentiment.

Excelerate Energy (NYSE: EE) is a Houston‐based energy infrastructure company specializing in liquefied natural gas (LNG) solutions. The company develops, owns and operates floating regasification units (FSRUs) that convert shipped LNG into natural gas for delivery into existing pipeline networks. Excelerate Energy’s integrated platform also includes specialized LNG carriers, proprietary regasification technology and on‐shore support facilities, enabling rapid deployment of import terminals without extensive capital construction.

Founded in the early 2000s, Excelerate Energy pioneered the first FSRU in 2007, demonstrating the flexibility and cost advantages of floating LNG import infrastructure.

