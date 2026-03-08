Q1 Earnings Forecast for Chime Financial Issued By KeyCorp

Chime Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHYM – Free Report) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q1 2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Chime Financial in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 3rd. KeyCorp analyst A. Markgraff forecasts that the company will earn $0.04 per share for the quarter. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Chime Financial’s Q2 2026 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.10 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q3 2027 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q4 2027 earnings at $0.23 EPS, FY2027 earnings at $0.74 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $1.23 EPS.
A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Chime Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Rothschild & Co Redburn raised shares of Chime Financial to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Chime Financial from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 26th. UBS Group upped their price target on Chime Financial from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Chime Financial from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.28.
Chime Financial Price Performance
Shares of CHYM stock opened at $22.23 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.33 billion and a PE ratio of -2.94. The company has a 50-day moving average of $23.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.77. Chime Financial has a 1-year low of $16.17 and a 1-year high of $44.94.
Chime Financial (NASDAQ:CHYM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $596.36 million during the quarter. Chime Financial had a negative return on equity of 70.35% and a negative net margin of 46.18%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.30) earnings per share.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Chime Financial
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Chime Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Chime Financial in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Scopus Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Chime Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd grew its stake in Chime Financial by 686.0% during the 4th quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Chime Financial during the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000.
Insider Buying and Selling at Chime Financial
In related news, CEO Christopher R. Britt sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.06, for a total transaction of $1,403,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Matthew S. Newcomb sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.01, for a total transaction of $280,100.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 2,240,798 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,764,751.98. This trade represents a 0.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last three months, insiders sold 256,539 shares of company stock worth $6,973,943.
Chime Financial News Roundup
Here are the key news stories impacting Chime Financial this week:
- Positive Sentiment: KeyCorp initiated coverage with an “Overweight” rating and a $30 price target (roughly ~35% above the current price). The note includes multi‑year EPS build (FY2026–FY2028) that implies a path to positive earnings, which can attract growth/income‑oriented funds. KeyBanc Starts Chime Financial (CHYM) at Overweight
- Positive Sentiment: Hedge fund Tenzing Global disclosed a new position (450,000 shares) that increased its quarter‑end stake value by about $11.33M — a vote of confidence from an institutional buyer that can help support the share price. Chime Stock Down 15% Since June IPO, but One Fund Just Disclosed an $11 Million Bet on Shares
- Neutral Sentiment: Chime presented at the Morgan Stanley TMT conference (transcript available). Investor presentations can raise awareness and lead to incremental flows, but they typically have modest near‑term impact unless new guidance is announced. Chime Financial, Inc. (CHYM) Presents at Morgan Stanley Technology, Media & Telecom Conference 2026 Transcript
- Neutral Sentiment: Industry comparison / head‑to‑head write‑up is circulating; useful for context but unlikely to drive material moves by itself. Chime Financial (NASDAQ:CHYM) vs. Bgin Blockchain (NASDAQ:BGIN) Head to Head Analysis
- Neutral Sentiment: Short‑interest entries posted for early March show a “large increase” but the underlying figures report 0 shares / NaN changes — this looks like a data/reporting error. If corrected later showing real shorting, that could add volatility; for now it’s ambiguous.
- Negative Sentiment: Contextual weakness: coverage notes and filings point out CHYM is down roughly 15% since its June IPO. That longer‑term pullback may reflect investor caution around profitability timing and risk in fintech valuations, contributing to today’s downward pressure. Chime Stock Down 15% Since June IPO, but One Fund Just Disclosed an $11 Million Bet on Shares
Chime Financial Company Profile
Chime Financial is a U.S.-based financial technology company offering mobile-first banking services designed to reduce fees and simplify everyday transactions. Founded in 2013 and headquartered in San Francisco, Chime operates a digital bank platform that provides customers with a checking account, a savings account, and a debit card without monthly maintenance fees, overdraft charges, or foreign transaction fees. The company’s platform is accessible via its mobile app, enabling users to manage their finances, track spending, and access customer support from their smartphones.
At the core of Chime’s service offering is its fee-free spending account, which includes early access to direct deposit funds—up to two days before scheduled payday—and instant transaction alerts.
