Q1 EPS Estimates for Vitesse Energy Decreased by Analyst

Get Vitesse Energy alerts:

Vitesse Energy, Inc. (NYSE:VTS – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Northland Securities cut their Q1 2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Vitesse Energy in a report released on Wednesday, March 4th. Northland Securities analyst J. Grampp now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.05 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.10. The consensus estimate for Vitesse Energy’s current full-year earnings is $1.05 per share. Northland Securities also issued estimates for Vitesse Energy’s Q4 2026 earnings at $0.02 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.01 EPS.

Vitesse Energy (NYSE:VTS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.12). Vitesse Energy had a net margin of 9.23% and a return on equity of 4.38%. The business had revenue of $58.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.10 million.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Vitesse Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Vitesse Energy in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.50.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Vitesse Energy

Vitesse Energy Stock Up 1.2%

VTS stock opened at $19.50 on Friday. Vitesse Energy has a 1-year low of $17.44 and a 1-year high of $27.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $775.71 million, a PE ratio of 30.95 and a beta of 0.68. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.82.

Institutional Trading of Vitesse Energy

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VTS. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Vitesse Energy by 20.0% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 845,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,685,000 after buying an additional 140,768 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Vitesse Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $291,000. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vitesse Energy by 539.7% during the 2nd quarter. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. now owns 223,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,943,000 after acquiring an additional 188,774 shares in the last quarter. GoodHaven Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Vitesse Energy by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. GoodHaven Capital Management LLC now owns 552,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,197,000 after acquiring an additional 14,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vitesse Energy by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 695,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,376,000 after acquiring an additional 60,229 shares during the last quarter. 51.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Vitesse Energy

In related news, CAO Mike Morella sold 5,202 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.13, for a total value of $104,716.26. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 82,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,658,973.69. This trade represents a 5.94% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert W. Gerrity sold 90,737 shares of Vitesse Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.14, for a total value of $1,827,443.18. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 514,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,365,917.02. This trade represents a 14.99% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 341,808 shares of company stock valued at $6,758,540. Corporate insiders own 18.15% of the company’s stock.

Vitesse Energy Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.4375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 16th. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.0%. Vitesse Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 357.14%.

Vitesse Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Vitesse Energy (NYSE: VTS) is an independent exploration and production company primarily focused on onshore oil and gas assets in the United States. Headquartered in Calgary, Alberta, the company identifies, acquires and develops low-decline, shallow to intermediate depth vertical wells, targeting predictable production profiles and stable cash flows. Vitesse leverages a lean operational model to optimize well performance and reduce unit operating costs across its asset base.

The company’s core operations are concentrated in the Arkoma Basin of eastern Oklahoma and the Ark-La-Tex region, where it holds acreage positions in multiple formations.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vitesse Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vitesse Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.