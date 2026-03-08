Q1 EPS Estimates for Wynn Resorts Lowered by Zacks Research

Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research lowered their Q1 2026 EPS estimates for Wynn Resorts in a report released on Thursday, March 5th. Zacks Research analyst Team now anticipates that the casino operator will earn $1.08 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.17. Zacks Research has a “Hold” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Wynn Resorts’ current full-year earnings is $5.17 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Wynn Resorts’ Q2 2026 earnings at $1.22 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $1.05 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $1.25 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $4.60 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $1.32 EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at $1.23 EPS, Q3 2027 earnings at $1.33 EPS, Q4 2027 earnings at $1.58 EPS, FY2027 earnings at $5.46 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $6.34 EPS.
Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The casino operator reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.16). Wynn Resorts had a negative return on equity of 39.05% and a net margin of 4.59%.The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis.
Wynn Resorts Stock Down 3.6%
NASDAQ WYNN opened at $101.61 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.87, a P/E/G ratio of 12.12 and a beta of 1.01. Wynn Resorts has a 52-week low of $65.25 and a 52-week high of $134.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $113.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $120.16.
Wynn Resorts Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 23rd were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 23rd. Wynn Resorts’s payout ratio is presently 33.33%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Root Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Wynn Resorts during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. purchased a new stake in Wynn Resorts in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Wynn Resorts by 400.0% during the third quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 250 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 54.9% in the fourth quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 251 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cromwell Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 68.2% in the fourth quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC now owns 254 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.64% of the company’s stock.
Wynn Resorts News Roundup
Here are the key news stories impacting Wynn Resorts this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Zacks increased WYNN’s FY2027 and FY2028 outlook and raised several 2027 quarterly estimates (Q2–Q4 2027 and Q3 2027). These upgrades imply stronger medium‑term earnings potential, which is supportive for valuation if realized. Zacks / MarketBeat note
- Neutral Sentiment: Yahoo Finance ran a roundup noting Wall Street favoritism toward a small set of stocks — useful context on analyst optimism but warns of rating bias; this is background for sentiment rather than a direct WYNN catalyst. 2 of Wall Street’s Favorite Stocks to Consider Right Now and 1 Facing Challenges
- Neutral Sentiment: Coverage comparing WYNN to other gaming names (Bragg Gaming) and a Globe & Mail piece showing mixed analyst views highlight divergence in opinions across the industry — increases volatility risk but not an immediate directional driver. Comparing Bragg Gaming Group and Wynn Resorts Analysts’ Opinions Are Mixed
- Neutral Sentiment: Operational/HR item: Wynn offered remote-work options to UAE staff in a conflict zone — positive for employee safety and PR but unlikely to move near-term earnings. Wynn UAE remote work Wynn remote work coverage
- Negative Sentiment: Zacks cut several near‑term WYNN estimates (FY2026 and multiple 2026 quarters, plus downward tweaks to Q1 2027 and Q4 2026). Those downgrades reduce near‑term earnings visibility and help explain selling pressure despite the longer‑term raises; Zacks still carries a “Hold” rating. Zacks / MarketBeat note
Wynn Resorts Company Profile
Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ: WYNN) is a global developer and operator of luxury resorts and casinos, renowned for its premium hospitality offerings and integrated entertainment experiences. The company specializes in high-end hotel accommodations, gaming operations, fine dining restaurants, retail outlets, meeting and convention spaces, and live entertainment venues. Its properties are designed to cater to both leisure and business travelers seeking upscale environments and world-class service.
Founded in 2002 by hospitality entrepreneur Steve Wynn, the company opened its flagship property, Wynn Las Vegas, on the Las Vegas Strip in 2005, followed by Encore Las Vegas in 2008.
