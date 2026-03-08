Q1 EPS Estimates for Wynn Resorts Lowered by Zacks Research

Get Wynn Resorts alerts:

Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research lowered their Q1 2026 EPS estimates for Wynn Resorts in a report released on Thursday, March 5th. Zacks Research analyst Team now anticipates that the casino operator will earn $1.08 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.17. Zacks Research has a “Hold” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Wynn Resorts’ current full-year earnings is $5.17 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Wynn Resorts’ Q2 2026 earnings at $1.22 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $1.05 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $1.25 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $4.60 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $1.32 EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at $1.23 EPS, Q3 2027 earnings at $1.33 EPS, Q4 2027 earnings at $1.58 EPS, FY2027 earnings at $5.46 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $6.34 EPS.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The casino operator reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.16). Wynn Resorts had a negative return on equity of 39.05% and a net margin of 4.59%.The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Wynn Resorts from $146.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 8th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Wynn Resorts from $152.00 to $147.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Wynn Resorts from $139.00 to $136.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 25th. Macquarie Infrastructure reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $143.00 price objective on shares of Wynn Resorts in a report on Monday, December 8th. Finally, Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and issued a $133.00 target price on shares of Wynn Resorts in a report on Thursday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $138.87.

View Our Latest Report on WYNN

Wynn Resorts Stock Down 3.6%

NASDAQ WYNN opened at $101.61 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.87, a P/E/G ratio of 12.12 and a beta of 1.01. Wynn Resorts has a 52-week low of $65.25 and a 52-week high of $134.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $113.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $120.16.

Wynn Resorts Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 23rd were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 23rd. Wynn Resorts’s payout ratio is presently 33.33%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Root Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Wynn Resorts during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. purchased a new stake in Wynn Resorts in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Wynn Resorts by 400.0% during the third quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 250 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 54.9% in the fourth quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 251 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cromwell Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 68.2% in the fourth quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC now owns 254 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.64% of the company’s stock.

Wynn Resorts News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Wynn Resorts this week:

Wynn Resorts Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ: WYNN) is a global developer and operator of luxury resorts and casinos, renowned for its premium hospitality offerings and integrated entertainment experiences. The company specializes in high-end hotel accommodations, gaming operations, fine dining restaurants, retail outlets, meeting and convention spaces, and live entertainment venues. Its properties are designed to cater to both leisure and business travelers seeking upscale environments and world-class service.

Founded in 2002 by hospitality entrepreneur Steve Wynn, the company opened its flagship property, Wynn Las Vegas, on the Las Vegas Strip in 2005, followed by Encore Las Vegas in 2008.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Wynn Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wynn Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.