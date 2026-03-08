What is Clarus Securities’ Estimate for TSE:FAR Q1 Earnings?

Get Foraco International alerts:

Foraco International SA (TSE:FAR – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Clarus Securities decreased their Q1 2026 earnings per share estimates for Foraco International in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, March 3rd. Clarus Securities analyst S. Kammermayer now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.01 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.08. The consensus estimate for Foraco International’s current full-year earnings is $0.60 per share. Clarus Securities also issued estimates for Foraco International’s Q3 2026 earnings at $0.15 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.36 EPS.

Foraco International (TSE:FAR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 2nd. The company reported C$0.03 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$86.61 million for the quarter. Foraco International had a return on equity of 16.77% and a net margin of 6.02%.

Separately, Desjardins raised their price objective on Foraco International from C$3.00 to C$4.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Foraco International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$4.50.

Shares of FAR stock opened at C$2.99 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$2.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$2.40. Foraco International has a twelve month low of C$1.57 and a twelve month high of C$3.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 99.57. The stock has a market capitalization of C$294.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.66 and a beta of 0.72.

Positive Sentiment: Clarus raised its Q3 2026 EPS forecast sharply to $0.15 from $0.08, implying stronger mid‑year results than previously expected. Clarus Q3 2026 upgrade

Clarus raised its Q3 2026 EPS forecast sharply to $0.15 from $0.08, implying stronger mid‑year results than previously expected. Positive Sentiment: Clarus increased its FY2026 EPS view to $0.36 from $0.33, a modest upward revision to full‑year profitability expectations. Clarus FY2026 upgrade

Clarus increased its FY2026 EPS view to $0.36 from $0.33, a modest upward revision to full‑year profitability expectations. Positive Sentiment: Clarus boosted Q4 2026 EPS to $0.12 from $0.07, signaling anticipated improvement later in 2026. Clarus Q4 2026 upgrade

Clarus boosted Q4 2026 EPS to $0.12 from $0.07, signaling anticipated improvement later in 2026. Neutral Sentiment: Clarus published a full slate of FY2027 and quarterly 2027 estimates (FY2027 $0.40, a range of modest quarterly EPS forecasts). These give a longer‑term framework but are not an immediate catalyst. Clarus 2027 estimates

Clarus published a full slate of FY2027 and quarterly 2027 estimates (FY2027 $0.40, a range of modest quarterly EPS forecasts). These give a longer‑term framework but are not an immediate catalyst. Negative Sentiment: Clarus cut its Q1 2026 EPS estimate sharply to $0.01 from $0.08, a clear near‑term downgrade that can pressure the stock. Clarus Q1 2026 downgrade

Clarus cut its Q1 2026 EPS estimate sharply to $0.01 from $0.08, a clear near‑term downgrade that can pressure the stock. Negative Sentiment: Clarus lowered its Q2 2026 EPS estimate to $0.07 from $0.10, adding to short‑term earnings concerns. Clarus Q2 2026 downgrade

Foraco International SA is the business of providing mineral and water drilling services and hydraulic drilling. It specializes in drilling in harsh environments and isolated locations including desert, and mountainous regions. The principal sources of revenue consist of drilling contracts for companies involved in mining and water exploration. The group has its operations in Europe, the Middle East and Africa, North America, South America and the Asia Pacific.

