Zacks Research Lowers Earnings Estimates for Kimco Realty

Kimco Realty Corporation (NYSE:KIM – Free Report) – Zacks Research decreased their Q1 2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Kimco Realty in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, March 5th. Zacks Research analyst Team now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $0.44 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.45. The consensus estimate for Kimco Realty’s current full-year earnings is $1.71 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Kimco Realty’s Q3 2026 earnings at $0.45 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $1.80 EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at $0.47 EPS, FY2027 earnings at $1.86 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $1.91 EPS.

KIM has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Evercore set a $24.00 target price on shares of Kimco Realty in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Kimco Realty from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Kimco Realty from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley set a $23.50 target price on shares of Kimco Realty in a report on Monday, January 5th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on Kimco Realty from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.23.

Shares of KIM opened at $23.30 on Friday. Kimco Realty has a fifty-two week low of $17.93 and a fifty-two week high of $23.91. The business has a 50-day moving average of $21.65 and a 200 day moving average of $21.37. The firm has a market cap of $15.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a current ratio of 3.31.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 19th. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 6th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.5%. Kimco Realty’s payout ratio is currently 128.40%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kimco Realty during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT boosted its stake in Kimco Realty by 270.4% during the fourth quarter. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT now owns 1,437 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,049 shares during the period. City Holding Co. purchased a new position in Kimco Realty during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. grew its position in Kimco Realty by 127.3% during the fourth quarter. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. now owns 1,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 840 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC bought a new position in Kimco Realty in the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors own 89.25% of the company’s stock.

Zacks Research raised several forward EPS forecasts — including small raises to FY2026, FY2027 and FY2028 estimates and nudges higher for Q2/Q3 2026 — which improves the firm’s medium‑term earnings outlook and supports valuation. Positive Sentiment: JPMorgan bumped its price target from $23 to $25 (maintaining a neutral rating), implying upside from current levels and providing a catalyst for investors focused on target‑driven re‑rating. Benzinga Article

JPMorgan bumped its price target from $23 to $25 (maintaining a neutral rating), implying upside from current levels and providing a catalyst for investors focused on target‑driven re‑rating. Neutral Sentiment: Technical note: Kimco’s relative strength has been rising but remains below a key breakout threshold, so momentum traders may be waiting for a clearer technical signal before adding exposure. MSN Technical Note

Technical note: Kimco’s relative strength has been rising but remains below a key breakout threshold, so momentum traders may be waiting for a clearer technical signal before adding exposure. Negative Sentiment: Zacks trimmed its Q1 2026 EPS forecast slightly (to $0.44 from $0.45), which could temper near‑term expectations and weigh on sentiment if upcoming quarterly results follow the softer short‑term trend. MarketBeat Zacks Coverage

Founded in 1958 by Milton Cooper and headquartered in Jericho, New York, Kimco Realty Corporation (NYSE: KIM) is a leading publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in the ownership, operation and development of open-air shopping centers. The company’s portfolio, concentrated on neighborhood and community centers anchored by grocery stores, encompasses approximately 400 properties across the United States, with selective holdings in Canada and Mexico.

Kimco’s core business activities include acquiring, repositioning and managing retail real estate assets that serve as daily-need destinations for consumers.

