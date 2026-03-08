Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Gaia Q3 Earnings

Get Gaia alerts:

Gaia, Inc. (NASDAQ:GAIA – Free Report) – Sidoti upped their Q3 2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Gaia in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, March 3rd. Sidoti analyst J. Sidoti now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.01) per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.03). The consensus estimate for Gaia’s current full-year earnings is ($0.23) per share.

Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $25.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.35 million. Gaia had a negative net margin of 4.54% and a negative return on equity of 4.41%.

GAIA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Gaia to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 6th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Gaia in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.00.

Gaia Stock Up 1.9%

GAIA opened at $3.24 on Friday. Gaia has a 52-week low of $2.93 and a 52-week high of $6.39. The company has a market cap of $81.36 million, a P/E ratio of -18.00 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.44.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Gaia by 201.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 5,173 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Gaia during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Gaia during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Gaia in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Gaia by 2,493.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 14,911 shares during the last quarter. 40.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Gaia

Gaia, Inc operates a subscription-based streaming platform specializing in conscious media, alternative health, spirituality and personal transformation. The company’s digital library features a curated selection of original series, documentaries, yoga and meditation classes, and instructional content aimed at mindfulness, holistic wellness and metaphysical exploration. Gaia’s service is accessible through its website, mobile applications and a variety of connected-TV devices, providing on-demand access to content across multiple channels and formats.

Since launching its streaming service in 2011, Gaia has focused on developing proprietary programming and forging content partnerships with thought leaders, teachers and filmmakers in the fields of yoga, Ayurveda, consciousness studies and alternative healing.

