What is Noble Financial’s Forecast for SGC Q2 Earnings?

Get Superior Group of Companies alerts:

Superior Group of Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGC – Free Report) – Research analysts at Noble Financial issued their Q2 2026 EPS estimates for Superior Group of Companies in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 4th. Noble Financial analyst M. Kupinski forecasts that the textile maker will post earnings of $0.05 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Superior Group of Companies’ current full-year earnings is $0.77 per share. Noble Financial also issued estimates for Superior Group of Companies’ FY2026 earnings at $0.58 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $0.68 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on SGC. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Superior Group of Companies in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Wall Street Zen upgraded Superior Group of Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Superior Group of Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.33.

Superior Group of Companies Trading Down 3.1%

Shares of Superior Group of Companies stock opened at $10.21 on Friday. Superior Group of Companies has a fifty-two week low of $8.30 and a fifty-two week high of $14.46. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market cap of $160.30 million, a PE ratio of 22.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.47.

Superior Group of Companies (NASDAQ:SGC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The textile maker reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $146.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $145.23 million. Superior Group of Companies had a net margin of 1.24% and a return on equity of 3.62%.

Superior Group of Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 27th. Investors of record on Monday, February 16th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 13th. Superior Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 121.74%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SGC. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Superior Group of Companies in the third quarter worth $2,596,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its holdings in Superior Group of Companies by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 494,975 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $4,791,000 after purchasing an additional 74,000 shares in the last quarter. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Superior Group of Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at $623,000. Rothschild Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Superior Group of Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $504,000. Finally, Daytona Street Capital LLC purchased a new position in Superior Group of Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $290,000. 33.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Trending Headlines about Superior Group of Companies

Here are the key news stories impacting Superior Group of Companies this week:

Positive Sentiment: Sidoti’s research projects material earnings growth into FY2027, forecasting FY2027 EPS of $1.12 (well above the current consensus of $0.77) and a quarterly ramp across 2026–2027, which suggests meaningful recovery and upside potential for SGC over the next 12–24 months. Sidoti estimates (MarketBeat)

Sidoti’s research projects material earnings growth into FY2027, forecasting FY2027 EPS of $1.12 (well above the current consensus of $0.77) and a quarterly ramp across 2026–2027, which suggests meaningful recovery and upside potential for SGC over the next 12–24 months. Neutral Sentiment: Sidoti’s near‑term FY2026 view is modest (FY2026 EPS ~ $0.58), implying the firm expects a multi‑quarter recovery rather than immediate strength; investors may view this as an inflection story that takes time to play out. Sidoti estimates (MarketBeat)

Sidoti’s near‑term FY2026 view is modest (FY2026 EPS ~ $0.58), implying the firm expects a multi‑quarter recovery rather than immediate strength; investors may view this as an inflection story that takes time to play out. Negative Sentiment: Noble Financial trimmed its FY2026 EPS forecast sharply (from $0.83 to $0.58) and projects weak Q2‑2026 and near‑term results (Q2‑2026 EPS ~$0.05). Those downward revisions raise concerns about near‑term margins or demand and likely contributed to selling pressure today. Q1 Earnings Estimate for SGC Issued By Noble Financial

Noble Financial trimmed its FY2026 EPS forecast sharply (from $0.83 to $0.58) and projects weak Q2‑2026 and near‑term results (Q2‑2026 EPS ~$0.05). Those downward revisions raise concerns about near‑term margins or demand and likely contributed to selling pressure today. Negative Sentiment: Mixed analyst signals — Sidoti’s long‑range upside vs. Noble’s near‑term cuts — create earnings uncertainty. For a small‑cap textile/printing company like SGC, this type of mixed guidance often increases volatility as traders reprice risk. Market context (MarketBeat)

Superior Group of Companies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Superior Group of Companies is a global developer and manufacturer of specialty packaging materials, including films, laminations and pressure-sensitive adhesives. Founded in 1969 and headquartered in Santa Fe Springs, California, the company combines advanced printing technologies with materials science expertise to deliver customized packaging solutions for industries such as food and beverage, healthcare, personal care and household products.

Through a network of manufacturing and distribution facilities across North America, Europe and Asia, Superior Group serves both multinational brand owners and regional producers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Superior Group of Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Superior Group of Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.