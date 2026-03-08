Research Analysts Offer Predictions for DRUG Q2 Earnings

Get Bright Minds Biosciences alerts:

Bright Minds Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:DRUG – Free Report) – HC Wainwright raised their Q2 2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Bright Minds Biosciences in a report issued on Wednesday, March 4th. HC Wainwright analyst P. Trucchio now expects that the company will post earnings of ($1.20) per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($1.54). HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Bright Minds Biosciences’ current full-year earnings is ($1.24) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Bright Minds Biosciences’ Q3 2026 earnings at ($1.74) EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at ($2.21) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($6.19) EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at ($2.14) EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at ($2.35) EPS, Q3 2027 earnings at ($2.27) EPS, Q4 2027 earnings at ($2.44) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($9.22) EPS, FY2028 earnings at ($8.12) EPS, FY2029 earnings at ($3.94) EPS and FY2030 earnings at $3.51 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on DRUG. Wall Street Zen downgraded Bright Minds Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 28th. Zacks Research downgraded Bright Minds Biosciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 2nd. Robert W. Baird set a $126.00 price target on Bright Minds Biosciences in a research report on Friday, February 13th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 price target on shares of Bright Minds Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, February 17th. Finally, Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Bright Minds Biosciences in a research note on Friday, January 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $124.50.

Bright Minds Biosciences Trading Down 1.2%

Shares of NASDAQ:DRUG opened at $76.87 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.06. Bright Minds Biosciences has a 12-month low of $23.17 and a 12-month high of $123.75. The firm has a market cap of $747.95 million, a PE ratio of -39.83 and a beta of -6.04.

Bright Minds Biosciences (NASDAQ:DRUG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 12th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.98) by $0.28.

Institutional Trading of Bright Minds Biosciences

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Bright Minds Biosciences by 240.0% during the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Bright Minds Biosciences by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $973,000 after acquiring an additional 861 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Bright Minds Biosciences in the 3rd quarter valued at about $58,000. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey bought a new position in shares of Bright Minds Biosciences during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Bright Minds Biosciences in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $73,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.52% of the company’s stock.

Key Headlines Impacting Bright Minds Biosciences

Here are the key news stories impacting Bright Minds Biosciences this week:

Positive Sentiment: HC Wainwright retained a “Buy” rating and a $145 price target and raised long‑range upside — notably lifting FY2030 EPS to $3.51 (from $2.24) — which supports a bullish longer‑term view. Read More.

HC Wainwright retained a “Buy” rating and a $145 price target and raised long‑range upside — notably lifting FY2030 EPS to $3.51 (from $2.24) — which supports a bullish longer‑term view. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Some near‑term estimates were improved: HC Wainwright raised FY2026 forecast (less negative: -$6.19 vs -$6.94 prior) and increased Q2 2026 and Q3 2026 estimates, signaling partially better-than-expected operational pacing in the coming quarters. Read More.

Some near‑term estimates were improved: HC Wainwright raised FY2026 forecast (less negative: -$6.19 vs -$6.94 prior) and increased Q2 2026 and Q3 2026 estimates, signaling partially better-than-expected operational pacing in the coming quarters. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Reported short‑interest data in the filings shows zero shares short (with anomalous NaN changes), an unclear data point that neither confirms meaningful short pressure nor provides actionable insight. Read More.

Reported short‑interest data in the filings shows zero shares short (with anomalous NaN changes), an unclear data point that neither confirms meaningful short pressure nor provides actionable insight. Read More. Negative Sentiment: HC Wainwright cut several near‑term and medium‑term forecasts — including FY2027 (to -$9.22 from -$8.75) and FY2029 (to -$3.94) and trimmed multiple 2027 quarterly EPS estimates — indicating larger expected losses before the company reaches profitability and pressuring the stock in the short term. Read More.

HC Wainwright cut several near‑term and medium‑term forecasts — including FY2027 (to -$9.22 from -$8.75) and FY2029 (to -$3.94) and trimmed multiple 2027 quarterly EPS estimates — indicating larger expected losses before the company reaches profitability and pressuring the stock in the short term. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Overall the note is mixed but leans toward deeper near‑term losses despite long‑term upside; investors focused on short‑term cash burn and milestone timing likely sold shares in response. Read More.

About Bright Minds Biosciences

Bright Minds Biosciences Inc, trading on the NASDAQ under the symbol DRUG, is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on developing novel small-molecule therapeutics for mental health and neurodegenerative disorders. The company’s research leverages proprietary chemistry platforms to create serotonin-modulating and neuroprotective compounds derived from psychedelic-inspired structures. Bright Minds aims to address unmet needs in conditions such as major depressive disorder, post-traumatic stress disorder and Alzheimer’s disease through orally administered treatments.

The company’s lead candidate, BMB-101, is an oral 5-HT2A receptor-modulating compound in clinical development for mood and anxiety disorders.

