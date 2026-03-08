Research Analysts Offer Predictions for LXRX FY2027 Earnings

Get Lexicon Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:LXRX – Free Report) – Analysts at HC Wainwright issued their FY2027 earnings estimates for Lexicon Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued on Thursday, March 5th. HC Wainwright analyst J. Pantginis anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of ($0.21) for the year. HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Lexicon Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($0.66) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Lexicon Pharmaceuticals’ FY2028 earnings at ($0.18) EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Wall Street Zen lowered Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 15th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.95.

LXRX opened at $1.71 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $621.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.21 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.33. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $0.32 and a 1-year high of $1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 5.64 and a quick ratio of 5.63.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $5.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.14 million. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 101.08% and a negative return on equity of 40.53%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA acquired a new position in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Leonteq Securities AG acquired a new position in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 400.0% in the third quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 32,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 26,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new position in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.70% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Raymond Debbane purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.47 per share, with a total value of $147,000.00. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 1,904,186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,799,153.42. This represents a 5.54% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Invus Global Management, Llc purchased 1,538,462 shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.30 per share, for a total transaction of $2,000,000.60. Following the transaction, the director owned 1,538,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,000,000.60. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last three months, insiders bought 1,790,462 shares of company stock valued at $2,369,981. Corporate insiders own 13.90% of the company’s stock.

Positive Sentiment: Q4 results beat expectations — GAAP EPS of -$0.04 vs. -$0.07 consensus and revenue of $5.49M vs. $3.14M expected, which relieved near-term execution concerns and likely helped the stock. Earnings beat summary

Q4 results beat expectations — GAAP EPS of -$0.04 vs. -$0.07 consensus and revenue of $5.49M vs. $3.14M expected, which relieved near-term execution concerns and likely helped the stock. Positive Sentiment: Clinical progress: management confirmed sotagliflozin pivotal milestones are on schedule (including planned NDA resubmission in T1D and enrollment of the SONATA HCM study) and reported a positive End‑of‑Phase‑2 meeting with the FDA for pilavapadin, supporting Phase 3 readiness. These program updates materially de‑risk future value drivers. Press release with clinical updates

Clinical progress: management confirmed sotagliflozin pivotal milestones are on schedule (including planned NDA resubmission in T1D and enrollment of the SONATA HCM study) and reported a positive End‑of‑Phase‑2 meeting with the FDA for pilavapadin, supporting Phase 3 readiness. These program updates materially de‑risk future value drivers. Positive Sentiment: Balance-sheet boost — management disclosed more than $100M in additional cash from a capital raise plus a Novo Nordisk milestone payment, improving runway and reducing near‑term financing risk. Press release with financing detail

Balance-sheet boost — management disclosed more than $100M in additional cash from a capital raise plus a Novo Nordisk milestone payment, improving runway and reducing near‑term financing risk. Positive Sentiment: Analyst upgrade / price-target raise — H.C. Wainwright reiterated a Buy rating and raised its target to $6, signaling bullish analyst conviction and providing a large implied upside that can attract momentum buyers. Analyst note / PT raise

Analyst upgrade / price-target raise — H.C. Wainwright reiterated a Buy rating and raised its target to $6, signaling bullish analyst conviction and providing a large implied upside that can attract momentum buyers. Neutral Sentiment: Management hosted an earnings call and published slides/transcript; these provide more detail for investors but are informational rather than catalytic. Earnings call transcript

Management hosted an earnings call and published slides/transcript; these provide more detail for investors but are informational rather than catalytic. Negative Sentiment: Company remains unprofitable with a negative net margin (~96.8%) and negative return on equity; consensus still forecast a full‑year loss (current consensus ~ -$0.66 EPS), so fundamentals remain challenged absent clinical or commercial validation. Earnings / metrics summary

Company remains unprofitable with a negative net margin (~96.8%) and negative return on equity; consensus still forecast a full‑year loss (current consensus ~ -$0.66 EPS), so fundamentals remain challenged absent clinical or commercial validation. Negative Sentiment: Biotech execution and regulatory risk persist — upcoming clinical readouts and the NDA resubmission are binary events that could reverse gains if outcomes disappoint. Clinical & regulatory update

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery and development of novel medicines through its proprietary genome biology platform. By leveraging large-scale gene knockout libraries, the company identifies potential therapeutic targets and advances them through preclinical and clinical development. Lexicon’s approach emphasizes the translation of genetic insights into targeted therapies for a range of human diseases.

The company’s most advanced product is telotristat ethyl (sold under the brand name XERMELO), an oral treatment approved for the management of carcinoid syndrome diarrhea in patients inadequately controlled by somatostatin analog therapy.

