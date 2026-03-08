Traders Purchase Large Volume of Avantor Put Options (NYSE:AVTR)

Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Friday. Stock investors acquired 94,708 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,582% compared to the average volume of 5,630 put options.
Avantor Stock Down 4.0%
Shares of NYSE:AVTR opened at $8.18 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.49, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.97. Avantor has a one year low of $8.14 and a one year high of $18.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.18.
Avantor (NYSE:AVTR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.01. Avantor had a negative net margin of 8.09% and a positive return on equity of 10.45%. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Avantor has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.770-0.830 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Avantor will post 1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Insider Transactions at Avantor
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Avantor
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Avantor by 104.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 203,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,302,000 after buying an additional 104,022 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC increased its position in shares of Avantor by 40.3% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 17,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 5,075 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Avantor by 11.0% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 757,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,190,000 after acquiring an additional 74,731 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of Avantor by 4.0% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 103,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,393,000 after acquiring an additional 3,980 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Avantor during the second quarter worth about $47,000. Institutional investors own 95.08% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AVTR shares. Citigroup cut their target price on Avantor from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Avantor from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Avantor from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $8.50 price objective on shares of Avantor in a research note on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $10.00 target price on shares of Avantor in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Avantor currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.80.
Get Our Latest Analysis on Avantor
More Avantor News
Here are the key news stories impacting Avantor this week:
- Neutral Sentiment: Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $8.50 price target (small upside relative to the current price), signaling limited near-term upside and continued cautious analyst positioning. Barclays Reaffirmation
- Neutral Sentiment: A recent Yahoo Finance piece outlines how analysts are resetting fair-value targets for Avantor, documenting the shift in analyst views but not pointing to an immediate positive catalyst. How The Avantor Story Is Shifting
- Negative Sentiment: Unusually large put-option volume: investors bought ~94,708 puts (up ~1,582% vs. typical), indicating significant bearish positioning or hedging activity that can amplify downside volatility.
- Negative Sentiment: Zacks Research issued a wave of cuts to quarterly and full-year EPS estimates, downgraded multiple forward-quarter forecasts and assigned AVTR a “Strong Sell” / Zacks Rank #5 — a material negative read on near-term fundamentals and sentiment. Zacks Adds AVTR to Strong Sell List
About Avantor
Avantor, Inc (NYSE:AVTR) is a global provider of mission-critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education & government, and advanced technologies & applied materials industries. The company delivers essential solutions that support research, development, production and safety applications. Its product portfolio spans from high-purity chemicals and reagents to biologics and cell culture media, as well as lab equipment, consumables and custom manufacturing services.
Avantor’s offerings are organized across two primary segments.
