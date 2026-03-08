Research Analysts Set Expectations for AMLX Q1 Earnings

Get Amylyx Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMLX – Free Report) – Equities researchers at HC Wainwright boosted their Q1 2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Amylyx Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, March 4th. HC Wainwright analyst A. Fein now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.34) for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.40). HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Amylyx Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($2.20) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Amylyx Pharmaceuticals’ Q2 2026 earnings at ($0.34) EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at ($0.34) EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at ($0.34) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($1.34) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($1.25) EPS, FY2028 earnings at ($0.93) EPS, FY2029 earnings at $1.83 EPS and FY2030 earnings at $3.93 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on AMLX. Wall Street Zen upgraded Amylyx Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 20th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.56.

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 1.8%

Shares of NASDAQ AMLX opened at $13.85 on Friday. Amylyx Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $3.11 and a one year high of $17.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of -8.94 and a beta of -0.31. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $13.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.25.

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMLX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.01.

Institutional Trading of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMLX. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals by 418.6% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,081,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,910,000 after purchasing an additional 2,487,617 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,002,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,090,000 after purchasing an additional 143,065 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Amylyx Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $149,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Amylyx Pharmaceuticals by 135.1% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 569,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,645,000 after purchasing an additional 326,976 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Amylyx Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $113,000. 95.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Amylyx Pharmaceuticals

In other news, Director Karen Firestone purchased 8,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.45 per share, with a total value of $100,845.00. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 63,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $785,595. This trade represents a 14.73% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Joshua B. Cohen sold 136,193 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.59, for a total value of $1,850,862.87. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 3,378,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,915,459.39. The trade was a 3.87% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last quarter, insiders sold 151,203 shares of company stock valued at $2,028,385. 12.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Amylyx Pharmaceuticals this week:

Positive Sentiment: HC Wainwright raised near-term quarterly EPS forecasts (now -$0.34 per quarter in 2026 vs prior deeper losses) and materially boosted multi‑year outlook (FY2029 and FY2030 upgrades) while maintaining a “Buy” rating and a $34 price objective — a clear vote of confidence on longer‑term upside.

HC Wainwright raised near-term quarterly EPS forecasts (now -$0.34 per quarter in 2026 vs prior deeper losses) and materially boosted multi‑year outlook (FY2029 and FY2030 upgrades) while maintaining a “Buy” rating and a $34 price objective — a clear vote of confidence on longer‑term upside. Positive Sentiment: Avexitide remains the company’s key near‑term catalyst: Phase 3 LUCIDITY topline data due Q3 2026; management is viewed as well‑funded (reported cash runway cited ~ $317M into 2028), which supports commercialization planning if results are positive. Amylyx: LUCIDITY Trial Sets Stage For Q3 Inflection Point

Avexitide remains the company’s key near‑term catalyst: Phase 3 LUCIDITY topline data due Q3 2026; management is viewed as well‑funded (reported cash runway cited ~ $317M into 2028), which supports commercialization planning if results are positive. Positive Sentiment: New coverage initiated by Stifel Nicolaus can increase visibility and institutional interest, a constructive development for liquidity and analyst debate. Amylyx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMLX) Coverage Initiated at Stifel Nicolaus

New coverage initiated by Stifel Nicolaus can increase visibility and institutional interest, a constructive development for liquidity and analyst debate. Neutral Sentiment: Q4 2025 earnings call highlighted strategic advances and the company slightly beat EPS expectations (reported -$0.30 vs -$0.31 consensus), but near‑term profitability remains a multi‑quarter issue. Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Inc (AMLX) Q4 2025 Earnings Call Highlights

Q4 2025 earnings call highlighted strategic advances and the company slightly beat EPS expectations (reported -$0.30 vs -$0.31 consensus), but near‑term profitability remains a multi‑quarter issue. Neutral Sentiment: Short‑interest reports in the filings provided show zero or nonsensical values (likely reporting artifacts) and so offer no clear signal on current positioning.

Short‑interest reports in the filings provided show zero or nonsensical values (likely reporting artifacts) and so offer no clear signal on current positioning. Negative Sentiment: Management discontinued development of AMX0035 for progressive supranuclear palsy (PSP), narrowing the near‑term pipeline and prompting at least one downgrade (from “Strong Buy” to “Buy”); loss of a program can reduce optionality and may weigh on sentiment until avexitide data arrives. Amylyx: LUCIDITY Trial Sets Stage For Q3 Inflection Point

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to developing treatments for rare and debilitating neurological diseases. Founded in 2013 and headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts, the company focuses on leveraging novel approaches to target cellular pathways implicated in neurodegeneration. Amylyx’s research platform centers on small-molecule therapies designed to protect neurons and support cellular health in patients with conditions that currently have limited or no disease-modifying treatment options.

The company’s lead product, AMX0035, is marketed under the trade name Relyvrio following U.S.

