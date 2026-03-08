Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) Trading Down 4.3% After Insider Selling

Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Free Report) shares fell 4.3% on Friday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as $76.38 and last traded at $77.09. 28,530,679 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 7% from the average session volume of 30,776,732 shares. The stock had previously closed at $80.56.

Specifically, insider Daniel Martin Gallagher, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.49, for a total transaction of $754,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 452,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,185,571.01. This represents a 2.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on HOOD shares. New Street Research set a $122.00 price target on Robinhood Markets in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Research cut shares of Robinhood Markets from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Robinhood Markets from $146.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Robinhood Markets from $152.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Robinhood Markets in a research report on Monday, December 22nd. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.73.

Positive Sentiment: New premium push — Robinhood is rolling out a $695 Platinum credit card, Family Hub custodial/trust accounts and an Early Dividends feature aimed at higher‑income customers; investors see these as revenue diversification beyond trading. Robinhood Tests New Premium Services

New premium push — Robinhood is rolling out a $695 Platinum credit card, Family Hub custodial/trust accounts and an Early Dividends feature aimed at higher‑income customers; investors see these as revenue diversification beyond trading. Positive Sentiment: Product launches lifted short‑term sentiment — Coverage and early market reaction to the premium offers and family features drove intraday buying in recent sessions as the company targets more lucrative customer segments. Benzinga Coverage

Product launches lifted short‑term sentiment — Coverage and early market reaction to the premium offers and family features drove intraday buying in recent sessions as the company targets more lucrative customer segments. Neutral Sentiment: Robinhood Ventures Fund I (RVI) IPO priced — RVI priced at $25/share, sizing the vehicle at about $658.4M (up to ~$705.7M with greenshoe). The fund gives retail access to private companies and supports Robinhood’s venture ecosystem, but it sits outside the core brokerage P&L. RVI IPO Pricing

Robinhood Ventures Fund I (RVI) IPO priced — RVI priced at $25/share, sizing the vehicle at about $658.4M (up to ~$705.7M with greenshoe). The fund gives retail access to private companies and supports Robinhood’s venture ecosystem, but it sits outside the core brokerage P&L. Negative Sentiment: RVI’s poor debut dented sentiment — The publicly traded venture vehicle fell ~11% on its first day, which can sour investor sentiment about Robinhood’s private‑market experiment and reduce enthusiasm around related announcements. CNBC: RVI Tanks 11%

RVI’s poor debut dented sentiment — The publicly traded venture vehicle fell ~11% on its first day, which can sour investor sentiment about Robinhood’s private‑market experiment and reduce enthusiasm around related announcements. Negative Sentiment: Insider sale — An insider sold 10,000 shares (~$754.9k) at about $75.49 earlier this week; while not large relative to total holdings, such sales can amplify near‑term caution. Insider Sale Filing

Insider sale — An insider sold 10,000 shares (~$754.9k) at about $75.49 earlier this week; while not large relative to total holdings, such sales can amplify near‑term caution. Negative Sentiment: Recent fundamentals & valuation risks — Q4 EPS beat but revenue slightly missed (crypto transaction revenue weakness); HOOD still trades at a premium versus peers, leaving the stock vulnerable if growth or crypto activity slips. Fool: Revenue/crypto context

The company has a market cap of $69.40 billion, a PE ratio of 37.42, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 2.47. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $95.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $114.85.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. Robinhood Markets had a net margin of 42.10% and a return on equity of 22.32%. The firm’s revenue was up 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Robinhood Markets, Inc. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Caisse Des Depots ET Consignations acquired a new stake in shares of Robinhood Markets in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,984,000. Aberdeen Group plc increased its position in Robinhood Markets by 565.1% during the third quarter. Aberdeen Group plc now owns 185,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,565,000 after buying an additional 157,643 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in Robinhood Markets during the third quarter valued at about $322,823,000. New York Life Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Robinhood Markets during the third quarter valued at about $14,989,000. Finally, NEOS Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Robinhood Markets in the third quarter worth about $11,994,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.27% of the company’s stock.

Robinhood Markets, Inc (NASDAQ: HOOD) is a U.S.-based financial services company best known for its mobile-first brokerage platform that aims to “democratize finance for all.” Founded in 2013 by Vladimir Tenev and Baiju Bhatt and headquartered in Menlo Park, California, the company built early traction by offering commission-free trading and a simplified user experience that attracted a large base of retail investors.

Robinhood’s core products and services include a mobile app and web platform for trading U.S.

