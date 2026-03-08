Scotiabank Has Positive Estimate for TSE:CU FY2026 Earnings

Get Canadian Utilities alerts:

Canadian Utilities Limited (TSE:CU – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Scotiabank increased their FY2026 earnings per share estimates for shares of Canadian Utilities in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, March 5th. Scotiabank analyst R. Hope now forecasts that the company will earn $2.52 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $2.51. The consensus estimate for Canadian Utilities’ current full-year earnings is $2.41 per share. Scotiabank also issued estimates for Canadian Utilities’ FY2027 earnings at $2.57 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Canadian Utilities from C$42.00 to C$44.00 in a research report on Monday, November 10th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce raised their price target on shares of Canadian Utilities from C$45.00 to C$47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 27th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Canadian Utilities from C$43.00 to C$49.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 27th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Canadian Utilities from C$41.00 to C$47.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of Canadian Utilities from C$43.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$45.83.

Canadian Utilities Stock Performance

Shares of Canadian Utilities stock opened at C$48.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 194.86, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market cap of C$13.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$44.77 and its 200-day moving average is C$41.65. Canadian Utilities has a one year low of C$34.11 and a one year high of C$48.75.

Canadian Utilities Company Profile

Canadian Utilities Ltd, a subsidiary of holding company Atco, offers gas and electricity services. The company’s main divisions include electricity (generation, transmission, and distribution), pipelines & liquid (natural gas and water), and Retail Energy. Headquartered in Calgary, Alberta, the firm mainly operates in Canada and Australia, along with some operations in the United States and Mexico. Canadian Utilities launched a large venture called Atco Energy, which provides low-cost and sustainable energy solutions for Alberta.

