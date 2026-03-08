Q1 Earnings Estimate for SEI Issued By Northland Securities

Get Solaris Energy Infrastructure alerts:

Solaris Energy Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:SEI – Free Report) – Analysts at Northland Securities upped their Q1 2027 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Solaris Energy Infrastructure in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 4th. Northland Securities analyst B. Brooks now anticipates that the company will earn $0.58 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.55. The consensus estimate for Solaris Energy Infrastructure’s current full-year earnings is $0.36 per share. Northland Securities also issued estimates for Solaris Energy Infrastructure’s Q2 2027 earnings at $0.67 EPS, Q3 2027 earnings at $0.72 EPS, Q4 2027 earnings at $0.83 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $3.34 EPS.

SEI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Solaris Energy Infrastructure in a report on Tuesday, December 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $68.00 price objective for the company. Wall Street Zen lowered Solaris Energy Infrastructure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Zacks Research cut Solaris Energy Infrastructure from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. UBS Group set a $65.00 price objective on Solaris Energy Infrastructure in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. Finally, Glj Research assumed coverage on Solaris Energy Infrastructure in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.60.

Solaris Energy Infrastructure Stock Performance

SEI opened at $49.14 on Friday. Solaris Energy Infrastructure has a twelve month low of $14.27 and a twelve month high of $61.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a PE ratio of 69.21 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $52.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.31.

Solaris Energy Infrastructure (NYSE:SEI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $179.70 million for the quarter. Solaris Energy Infrastructure had a net margin of 4.81% and a return on equity of 11.83%.

Insider Activity

In other Solaris Energy Infrastructure news, Director Aj Teague acquired 2,310 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $43.13 per share, for a total transaction of $99,630.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 106,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,591,835.45. The trade was a 2.22% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Amanda M. Brock bought 3,669 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $40.89 per share, with a total value of $150,025.41. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer owned 141,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,768,761.20. The trade was a 2.67% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Insiders own 21.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Solaris Energy Infrastructure

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Solaris Energy Infrastructure during the 1st quarter worth about $477,000. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Solaris Energy Infrastructure in the first quarter valued at about $2,475,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. purchased a new position in Solaris Energy Infrastructure during the first quarter worth about $396,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Solaris Energy Infrastructure during the first quarter worth about $13,714,000. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Solaris Energy Infrastructure during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.44% of the company’s stock.

Solaris Energy Infrastructure News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Solaris Energy Infrastructure this week:

Positive Sentiment: GLJ Research initiated coverage with a "Buy" rating, providing a new independent endorsement that can attract fresh investor interest.

Positive Sentiment: Northland Securities materially raised its EPS forecasts across 2026–2028 (notable lifts to FY2026 and FY2027/2028 estimates), signaling analysts expect stronger earnings growth over the next several years—this is a bullish fundamental catalyst if the company hits those targets.

Positive Sentiment: Brokerage consensus is skewed toward buy-side sentiment (consensus "Moderate Buy"), reinforcing the analyst-positive backdrop.

Brokerage consensus is skewed toward buy-side sentiment (consensus “Moderate Buy”), reinforcing the analyst-positive backdrop. Neutral Sentiment: Northland’s upgrades are forward-looking estimates; investors should watch upcoming quarterly results and guidance to see whether operational/contract wins and margin progress validate the raised forecasts. Analyst note summary

Northland’s upgrades are forward-looking estimates; investors should watch upcoming quarterly results and guidance to see whether operational/contract wins and margin progress validate the raised forecasts. Negative Sentiment: Despite the bullish analyst headlines, the share price is down today — likely reflecting short-term profit-taking or market/sector weakness. Technical and valuation headwinds may be weighing: SEI sits below its 50‑day moving average (resistance), trading above its 200‑day (longer-term support), volume is below its average, and the trailing P/E is elevated (~69), which can amplify downside on disappointing news.

Solaris Energy Infrastructure Company Profile

Solaris Energy Infrastructure Fund Inc (NYSE: SEI) is a closed-end management investment company that seeks to provide total return through a combination of current income and capital appreciation. The fund pursues its objective by investing primarily in equity securities of energy infrastructure companies, including master limited partnerships (MLPs) and other midstream entities. SEI is externally managed by Solaris Asset Management LP, a firm specializing in energy infrastructure investments.

The fund’s portfolio targets businesses involved in the gathering, processing, transportation, storage and terminalling of oil, natural gas and refined products.

Further Reading

