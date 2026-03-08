Scotiabank Issues Positive Outlook for CrowdStrike Earnings

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Scotiabank boosted their FY2027 earnings estimates for CrowdStrike in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, March 5th. Scotiabank analyst P. Colville now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.87 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.81. Scotiabank currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for CrowdStrike’s current full-year earnings is $0.55 per share.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 0.14% and a negative net margin of 3.81%.CrowdStrike’s quarterly revenue was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.03 earnings per share.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on CRWD. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $600.00 to $550.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 17th. Argus lowered their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $600.00 to $520.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Daiwa Securities Group raised their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $530.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 9th. KeyCorp restated a “sector weight” rating on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Monday, January 12th. Finally, Capital One Financial lowered their target price on CrowdStrike from $600.00 to $590.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have assigned a Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, CrowdStrike presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $505.98.

NASDAQ:CRWD opened at $428.99 on Friday. CrowdStrike has a 52-week low of $298.00 and a 52-week high of $566.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $431.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $468.93. The company has a market capitalization of $108.15 billion, a PE ratio of -579.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 20.96 and a beta of 1.06.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Disciplined Equity Management Inc. grew its holdings in CrowdStrike by 0.8% in the third quarter. Disciplined Equity Management Inc. now owns 2,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,179,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. TD Private Client Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Financially Speaking Inc boosted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 26.7% in the 3rd quarter. Financially Speaking Inc now owns 95 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $611,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, Fire Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Fire Capital Management LLC now owns 1,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $608,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

In related news, President Michael Sentonas sold 11,461 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $479.78, for a total value of $5,498,758.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the president directly owned 342,655 shares in the company, valued at approximately $164,399,015.90. This represents a 3.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 10,516 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.33, for a total value of $5,082,698.28. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 179,114 shares in the company, valued at $86,571,169.62. This trade represents a 5.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 91,947 shares of company stock worth $41,438,616 in the last three months. 3.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc (NASDAQ: CRWD) is a cybersecurity company founded in 2011 and headquartered in Sunnyvale, California. The firm was co-founded by George Kurtz and Dmitri Alperovitch and became a publicly traded company following its initial public offering in 2019. CrowdStrike positions itself as a provider of cloud-native security solutions designed to protect endpoints, cloud workloads, identities and data against sophisticated cyber threats.

The company’s core offering is the CrowdStrike Falcon platform, a modular, cloud-delivered security architecture that combines endpoint protection (EPP), endpoint detection and response (EDR), threat intelligence, and device control through lightweight agents and centralized telemetry.

