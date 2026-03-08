What is Zacks Research’s Estimate for TYL FY2028 Earnings?

Get Tyler Technologies alerts:

Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research issued their FY2028 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Tyler Technologies in a research report issued on Wednesday, March 4th. Zacks Research analyst Team expects that the technology company will post earnings per share of $13.31 for the year. The consensus estimate for Tyler Technologies’ current full-year earnings is $8.52 per share.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 11th. The technology company reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by ($0.07). Tyler Technologies had a return on equity of 10.42% and a net margin of 13.53%.The company had revenue of $575.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $591.09 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.43 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on TYL. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $325.00 price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Tyler Technologies from $420.00 to $335.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $750.00 price target on shares of Tyler Technologies in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Tyler Technologies from $510.00 to $450.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and issued a $460.00 price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, February 17th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Tyler Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $467.54.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on TYL

Tyler Technologies Trading Up 2.6%

NYSE TYL opened at $375.29 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $387.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $460.44. Tyler Technologies has a 1 year low of $283.71 and a 1 year high of $621.34.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Glenn A. Carter sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $458.73, for a total value of $229,365.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 3,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,455,091.56. This represents a 13.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Andrew D. Teed bought 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $309.91 per share, for a total transaction of $495,856.00. Following the purchase, the director owned 5,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,586,119.38. This trade represents a 45.48% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 3,000 shares of company stock worth $1,314,225 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. General American Investors Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. General American Investors Co. Inc. now owns 44,381 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $23,218,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. increased its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 150.0% during the third quarter. Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. now owns 5,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,615,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Tyler Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,111,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 11.4% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,410,640 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $738,010,000 after buying an additional 144,612 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 4.9% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 172,932 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $90,471,000 after buying an additional 8,126 shares during the period. 93.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Key Tyler Technologies News

Here are the key news stories impacting Tyler Technologies this week:

Positive Sentiment: Zacks Research raised multiple 2026–2027 quarterly and full‑year EPS forecasts (including upgrades to Q1–Q3 2026 and Q1–Q4 2027 estimates) and lifted FY2027 expectations significantly, implying stronger forward earnings growth that likely supported the stock’s uptick. MarketBeat: TYL analyst notes

Zacks Research raised multiple 2026–2027 quarterly and full‑year EPS forecasts (including upgrades to Q1–Q3 2026 and Q1–Q4 2027 estimates) and lifted FY2027 expectations significantly, implying stronger forward earnings growth that likely supported the stock’s uptick. Positive Sentiment: Zacks published a longer‑term view, initiating/raising FY2028 EPS to $13.31, signaling analysts expect continued revenue and profitability expansion beyond FY2027 — a bullish signal for growth investors. MarketBeat: TYL analyst notes

Zacks published a longer‑term view, initiating/raising FY2028 EPS to $13.31, signaling analysts expect continued revenue and profitability expansion beyond FY2027 — a bullish signal for growth investors. Positive Sentiment: Tyler announced a partnership with RAM Mounts to support more durable onboard student‑transportation hardware integration — a product/partner win that may help cross‑sell Tyler’s software in K‑12 transportation and improve solution stickiness. RAM Mounts Partners with Tyler Technologies

Tyler announced a partnership with RAM Mounts to support more durable onboard student‑transportation hardware integration — a product/partner win that may help cross‑sell Tyler’s software in K‑12 transportation and improve solution stickiness. Negative Sentiment: Zacks trimmed its Q4 2026 EPS estimate and slightly lowered FY2026 guidance — a modest downward revision that reflects some near‑term pressure and helps explain caution among some investors despite longer‑term upgrades. MarketBeat: TYL analyst notes

About Tyler Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Tyler Technologies, Inc is a provider of software and technology services for the public sector, delivering integrated systems that help government and public agencies manage operations, finances and citizen services. Headquartered in Plano, Texas, the company focuses on developing and implementing solutions for local and state governments, school districts, courts and public safety organizations. Its offerings are aimed at modernizing administrative workflows, improving transparency and enabling digital interactions between governments and the communities they serve.

Tyler’s product portfolio spans enterprise resource planning and financial management, tax and billing systems, court case and records management, public safety solutions (including computer-aided dispatch and records management), land and property management, permitting and licensing, and enterprise asset management.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Tyler Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyler Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.