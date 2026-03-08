Television Fran (OTCMKTS:TVFCF) Cut to Strong Sell at Barclays

Barclays lowered shares of Television Fran (OTCMKTS:TVFCF – Free Report) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note released on Thursday,Zacks.com reports.

Separately, Oddo Bhf downgraded shares of Television Fran to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Reduce”.

Shares of TVFCF stock opened at $9.75 on Thursday. Television Fran has a fifty-two week low of $9.24 and a fifty-two week high of $10.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.82.

TF1 SA engages in the broadcasting, studios and entertainment, and digital businesses in France and internationally. The company offers DTT channels, including TMC, TFX, LCI, and TF1 Séries Films; Theme channels, such as TV Breizh, Ushuaïa TV, Serie club, and Histoire TV; e-TF1; TF1 production; e-commerce activities; music/events; TF1 business solutions; TF1 films production; websites; and advertising services, as well as TF1, which covers sports, French drama, news, entertainment, and movies. It also provides streaming platforms, such as MYTF1, TFOU MAX, and Salto; and operates studios, including Newen Studios.

