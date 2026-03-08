What is Zacks Research’s Forecast for Newmont Q3 Earnings?

Get Newmont alerts:

Newmont Co. (TSE:NGT – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research boosted their Q3 2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Newmont in a note issued to investors on Thursday, March 5th. Zacks Research analyst Team now forecasts that the company will earn $2.37 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $2.20. The consensus estimate for Newmont’s current full-year earnings is $5.51 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Newmont’s Q4 2026 earnings at $2.53 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on NGT. Citigroup upgraded Newmont to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 12th. DZ Bank upgraded Newmont to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 27th. BNP Paribas Exane cut Newmont from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 5th. Finally, Macquarie Infrastructure raised shares of Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 5th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Strong Buy” and a consensus price target of C$125.00.

Newmont Stock Performance

Newmont has a 1-year low of C$53.03 and a 1-year high of C$119.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$116.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$114.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.69, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The company has a market capitalization of C$127.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.90.

About Newmont

Newmont Corp is primarily a gold producer with operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. It is also engaged in the production of copper, silver, lead and zinc. The company’s operations are organized in five geographic regions: North America, South America, Australia, Africa and Nevada.

Featured Stories

