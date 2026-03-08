Zacks Research Issues Optimistic Outlook for WST Earnings

Get West Pharmaceutical Services alerts:

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research increased their Q1 2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for West Pharmaceutical Services in a report issued on Thursday, March 5th. Zacks Research analyst Team now forecasts that the medical instruments supplier will post earnings per share of $1.66 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.64. Zacks Research has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for West Pharmaceutical Services’ current full-year earnings is $6.62 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for West Pharmaceutical Services’ Q2 2026 earnings at $1.98 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $2.05 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $2.17 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $7.85 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $1.82 EPS, Q4 2027 earnings at $2.51 EPS, FY2027 earnings at $8.79 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $10.29 EPS.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 12th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $805.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $795.70 million. West Pharmaceutical Services had a return on equity of 17.90% and a net margin of 16.06%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.82 EPS. West Pharmaceutical Services has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.850-8.200 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from $325.00 to $265.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $295.00 target price on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in a research report on Tuesday, February 10th. Evercore lowered their target price on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from $390.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a $315.00 price target on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on West Pharmaceutical Services in a report on Monday, December 1st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $285.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $314.56.

WST opened at $245.92 on Friday. West Pharmaceutical Services has a fifty-two week low of $187.43 and a fifty-two week high of $322.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 2.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $253.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $262.14. The company has a market capitalization of $17.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.17.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 29th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 29th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.4%. West Pharmaceutical Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.96%.

West Pharmaceutical Services announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, February 17th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the medical instruments supplier to reacquire up to 5.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Generation Investment Management LLP acquired a new stake in West Pharmaceutical Services in the 2nd quarter valued at about $255,072,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $272,041,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 22.2% in the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,770,920 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $726,895,000 after purchasing an additional 503,601 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 67.5% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,174,962 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $323,280,000 after buying an additional 473,547 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steadfast Capital Management LP bought a new position in West Pharmaceutical Services in the 3rd quarter valued at $123,667,000. 93.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Positive Sentiment: Zacks Research raised several near‑term and multi‑year EPS estimates for WST (notable changes: FY2026 to $7.85 from $7.52, FY2027 to $8.79 from $8.51, and FY2028 to $10.29) and upgraded multiple quarter forecasts (Q1–Q4 2026 and Q1/Q4 2027). The firm keeps a “Strong‑Buy” rating — a coordinated set of upgrades that tends to support investor conviction and share demand. MarketBeat: West Pharmaceutical Services

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc is a global developer and manufacturer of components, systems and services that enable the containment and delivery of injectable drugs. The company focuses on high-quality packaging and delivery solutions for the pharmaceutical and biotech industries, producing primary drug packaging components and specialized drug delivery devices used for vaccines, biologics and other injectable therapies. West is known for its elastomeric closures, seals and polymer components that maintain sterility and compatibility with sensitive drug formulations.

In addition to component manufacturing, West provides engineered delivery systems and support services across the product lifecycle.

