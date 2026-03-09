16,673 Shares in Charter Communications, Inc. $CHTR Purchased by Fieldview Capital Management LLC

Fieldview Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 16,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,587,000. Charter Communications makes up about 0.8% of Fieldview Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in Charter Communications by 11.8% in the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 38,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,552,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. WBI Investments LLC lifted its position in Charter Communications by 74.9% during the second quarter. WBI Investments LLC now owns 3,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,422,000 after purchasing an additional 1,489 shares during the last quarter. Optimize Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of Charter Communications in the 3rd quarter worth $1,557,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 245.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 14,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,069,000 after buying an additional 10,455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,486,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,651,669,000 after buying an additional 198,979 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CHTR stock opened at $232.24 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $215.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $230.10. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 52-week low of $180.38 and a 52-week high of $437.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.65, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.02.

Charter Communications ( NASDAQ:CHTR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 30th. The company reported $10.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.40 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $13.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.73 billion. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 24.63% and a net margin of 9.10%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $10.10 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 38.16 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CHTR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $275.00 to $235.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Charter Communications from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. BNP Paribas Exane dropped their target price on Charter Communications from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 24th. New Street Research cut their target price on Charter Communications from $479.00 to $328.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Charter Communications in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and six have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $335.11.

Charter Communications, Inc is a U.S.-based telecommunications and mass media company that provides broadband communications and video services to residential and business customers. Operating primarily under the Spectrum brand, the company offers high-speed internet, cable television, digital voice (phone) and wireless services, as well as managed and enterprise networking solutions for commercial customers. Charter’s service portfolio targets both consumer and business markets with bundled and standalone offerings designed to meet streaming, connectivity and communications needs.

The company’s consumer-facing products include Spectrum Internet, Spectrum TV and Spectrum Voice, while Spectrum Mobile provides wireless service through arrangements with national wireless carriers.

