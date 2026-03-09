Fieldview Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 14,507 Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. $TTWO

Fieldview Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 14,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,748,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TTWO. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software during the second quarter valued at $731,047,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,701,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,606,808,000 after acquiring an additional 932,659 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,490,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $847,711,000 after acquiring an additional 515,484 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 39.8% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,439,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,558,000 after acquiring an additional 410,097 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,583,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,570,084,000 after acquiring an additional 389,321 shares during the last quarter. 95.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ TTWO opened at $211.50 on Monday. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 12-month low of $188.56 and a 12-month high of $264.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.66 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $225.85 and a 200 day moving average of $239.67.

In related news, Director Michael Dornemann sold 1,390 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.09, for a total value of $296,195.10. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 21,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,586,762.25. This trade represents a 6.07% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Ellen F. Siminoff sold 414 shares of Take-Two Interactive Software stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.48, for a total value of $101,628.72. Following the transaction, the director owned 2,429 shares in the company, valued at $596,270.92. This trade represents a 14.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 64,880 shares of company stock worth $13,908,337. Insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on TTWO shares. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, Zacks Research cut Take-Two Interactive Software from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $284.44.

Take-Two Interactive Software is an American video game publisher headquartered in New York City. Founded in 1993 by Ryan Brant, the company is publicly traded on the NASDAQ under the ticker TTWO and is led by Chairman and CEO Strauss Zelnick. Take-Two operates through distinct publishing labels that manage development, marketing and distribution of interactive entertainment for a global audience.

Take-Two’s publishing portfolio includes Rockstar Games and 2K, as well as the Private Division label, which supports independent and mid-size developers.

