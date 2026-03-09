45,109 Shares in CVS Health Corporation $CVS Bought by Fieldview Capital Management LLC

Fieldview Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 45,109 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock, valued at approximately $3,401,000.
Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in CVS Health by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 120,399,131 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $8,305,132,000 after acquiring an additional 2,063,737 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of CVS Health by 1.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 58,788,585 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $4,055,237,000 after purchasing an additional 800,414 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of CVS Health by 2.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 28,635,233 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,966,083,000 after purchasing an additional 675,824 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 23,532,479 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,623,270,000 after buying an additional 3,118,626 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in CVS Health in the 2nd quarter worth $1,358,698,000. Institutional investors own 80.66% of the company’s stock.
CVS Health Price Performance
Shares of CVS Health stock opened at $77.91 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $99.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $78.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.65. CVS Health Corporation has a one year low of $58.35 and a one year high of $85.15.
CVS Health Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, January 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.665 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 22nd. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.4%. CVS Health’s payout ratio is currently 192.75%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of equities research analysts have commented on CVS shares. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of CVS Health in a report on Thursday, December 4th. Argus cut their target price on CVS Health from $91.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on CVS Health from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 10th. Truist Financial set a $100.00 price target on CVS Health in a research note on Wednesday, December 10th. Finally, Leerink Partners reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $98.00 target price on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Thursday. Nineteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.91.
- Positive Sentiment: CVS launched Health100, a new AI-native health‑tech subsidiary and consumer engagement platform built with Google Cloud. Management says the platform will unify data across payers, providers and pharmacies to drive personalized engagement and better outcomes — a potential long‑term revenue and margin lever if adoption scales. CVS taps Google Cloud to roll out AI-powered health platform
- Positive Sentiment: Broad media and trade coverage highlights the Google Cloud tie‑up and Health100 rollout, increasing visibility for CVS as a tech-enabled healthcare integrator — this can support multiple revenue streams (retail, PBM, value-based care) over time. CVS Health And Google Launch AI Business To ‘Personalize Healthcare’
- Positive Sentiment: Analyst and long‑term bulls point to margin recovery and FY2026 guidance (CVS set EPS guidance ~5.94–6.14) plus a recent quarterly beat — supporting the thesis that Medicare Advantage margin improvement and Health100 monetization could drive sizable upside over 12–24 months. CVS Health: Stop Catastrophizing, Start Believing – Here’s Why
- Neutral Sentiment: Market commentary questions whether recent gains already price in recovery — some pieces analyze valuation and one‑year returns, useful for timing but not a direct catalyst. Is CVS Health (CVS) Still Attractive After A 27% One Year Share Price Gain
- Negative Sentiment: Regulatory risk in Tennessee: a proposed bill would bar companies from owning both retail pharmacies and PBMs, and CVS warned it could close all 134 locations in the state if the law passes — an example of state‑level regulatory risks that could hit revenue, footprint and investor sentiment. CVS warns bill would force shutdown of 134 pharmacies in this state
- Negative Sentiment: Wolfe Research trimmed its price target on CVS, a modest negative for near‑term sentiment even though the firm remains focused on longer‑term fundamentals. Wolfe Research Cuts CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) Price Target to $97.00
About CVS Health
CVS Health Corporation is a diversified healthcare company that operates a large network of retail pharmacies, pharmacy benefit management services and health care solutions. Headquartered in Woonsocket, Rhode Island, the company traces its roots to the early 1960s and has grown into an integrated provider of prescription drugs, over‑the‑counter products, clinical services and health insurance offerings. Its operating model combines retail pharmacy locations and in‑store clinics with broader pharmacy and health plan capabilities.
Key business activities include CVS Pharmacy retail operations, MinuteClinic walk‑in medical clinics and HealthHUB locations that offer expanded clinical services.
