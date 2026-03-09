45,109 Shares in CVS Health Corporation $CVS Bought by Fieldview Capital Management LLC

Fieldview Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 45,109 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock, valued at approximately $3,401,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in CVS Health by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 120,399,131 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $8,305,132,000 after acquiring an additional 2,063,737 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of CVS Health by 1.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 58,788,585 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $4,055,237,000 after purchasing an additional 800,414 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of CVS Health by 2.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 28,635,233 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,966,083,000 after purchasing an additional 675,824 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 23,532,479 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,623,270,000 after buying an additional 3,118,626 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in CVS Health in the 2nd quarter worth $1,358,698,000. Institutional investors own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CVS Health stock opened at $77.91 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $99.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $78.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.65. CVS Health Corporation has a one year low of $58.35 and a one year high of $85.15.

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $105.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.67 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 11.31% and a net margin of 0.44%.CVS Health’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.19 EPS. CVS Health has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.940-6.140 EPS. Equities analysts expect that CVS Health Corporation will post 5.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, January 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.665 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 22nd. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.4%. CVS Health’s payout ratio is currently 192.75%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CVS shares. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of CVS Health in a report on Thursday, December 4th. Argus cut their target price on CVS Health from $91.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on CVS Health from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 10th. Truist Financial set a $100.00 price target on CVS Health in a research note on Wednesday, December 10th. Finally, Leerink Partners reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $98.00 target price on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Thursday. Nineteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.91.

CVS Health Corporation is a diversified healthcare company that operates a large network of retail pharmacies, pharmacy benefit management services and health care solutions. Headquartered in Woonsocket, Rhode Island, the company traces its roots to the early 1960s and has grown into an integrated provider of prescription drugs, over‑the‑counter products, clinical services and health insurance offerings. Its operating model combines retail pharmacy locations and in‑store clinics with broader pharmacy and health plan capabilities.

Key business activities include CVS Pharmacy retail operations, MinuteClinic walk‑in medical clinics and HealthHUB locations that offer expanded clinical services.

