Fieldview Capital Management LLC Makes New $2.91 Million Investment in Saia, Inc. $SAIA

Fieldview Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 9,729 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,912,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Saia by 52.4% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,781 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $622,000 after buying an additional 612 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in Saia by 334.3% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 873 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 672 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in Saia by 177.5% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 111 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Saia by 3.8% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,238 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Saia by 4.2% in the second quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 121,315 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,239,000 after acquiring an additional 4,915 shares in the last quarter.

Insider Transactions at Saia

In other news, VP Raymond R. Ramu sold 5,226 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.95, for a total value of $2,027,426.70. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 3,631 shares in the company, valued at $1,408,646.45. This represents a 59.00% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Frederick J. Holzgrefe III sold 4,775 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $388.80, for a total value of $1,856,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 22,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,842,478.40. This represents a 17.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 15,533 shares of company stock worth $6,015,055 over the last three months. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Saia Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SAIA opened at $359.78 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $372.10 and a 200 day moving average of $326.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 2.04. Saia, Inc. has a 12-month low of $229.12 and a 12-month high of $430.11.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The transportation company reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $789.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $773.82 million. Saia had a net margin of 7.89% and a return on equity of 9.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.84 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Saia, Inc. will post 15.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SAIA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Susquehanna downgraded Saia from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $390.00 to $425.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Rothschild & Co Redburn set a $262.00 price target on shares of Saia in a research note on Wednesday, November 26th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Saia from $413.00 to $429.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $403.00 target price on shares of Saia in a report on Tuesday, February 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research reiterated a “peer perform” rating on shares of Saia in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $380.47.

Saia Company Profile

Saia, Inc is a publicly traded transportation company specializing in less-than-truckload (LTL) freight services across North America. Headquartered in Johns Creek, Georgia, the company focuses on the efficient movement of time-sensitive freight for a diverse customer base that spans retail, manufacturing, automotive, and healthcare industries. By leveraging a network of terminals and service centers, Saia provides tailored solutions designed to optimize supply chain performance.

The company’s core offerings include regional, interregional, and national LTL shipping, supported by volumetric LTL and port intermodal services.

