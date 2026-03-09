Amdocs Limited $DOX Shares Purchased by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX – Free Report) by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,332,381 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 160,040 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Amdocs were worth $191,366,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DOX. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd lifted its holdings in Amdocs by 500.0% during the 3rd quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 420,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,461,000 after buying an additional 350,000 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of Amdocs by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,648,703 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $299,376,000 after acquiring an additional 257,193 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Amdocs by 130.0% in the 2nd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 380,817 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,746,000 after acquiring an additional 215,254 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Amdocs by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,649,077 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $135,307,000 after acquiring an additional 183,776 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Amdocs by 36.2% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 684,218 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $62,416,000 after purchasing an additional 181,719 shares during the last quarter. 92.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Amdocs in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Amdocs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 7th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Amdocs from $97.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Amdocs from $100.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 12th. Finally, Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “peer perform” rating on shares of Amdocs in a report on Thursday, November 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amdocs currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.33.

NASDAQ:DOX opened at $69.71 on Monday. Amdocs Limited has a 12-month low of $65.74 and a 12-month high of $95.41. The firm has a market cap of $7.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.42. The company’s 50-day moving average is $76.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Amdocs had a net margin of 12.47% and a return on equity of 20.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.66 earnings per share. Amdocs has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.730-1.790 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 7.270-7.550 EPS. Research analysts expect that Amdocs Limited will post 6.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.569 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.3%. This is a positive change from Amdocs’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 31st. Amdocs’s payout ratio is 40.81%.

Amdocs (NASDAQ: DOX) is a global software and services provider specializing in solutions for communications, media and entertainment companies. The company designs, develops and integrates revenue management, customer experience and digital services platforms that enable service providers to launch and monetize new offerings, streamline operations and enhance subscriber engagement. Amdocs’ product suite encompasses billing and order management, customer relationship management, digital commerce and network function virtualization, supported by professional services for implementation, integration and managed operations.

Founded in 1982 and structured as a separate public company in 1998, Amdocs has its corporate headquarters in Chesterfield, Missouri, and maintains major development centers in Ra’anana, Israel.

