Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Boosts Holdings in Envista Holdings Corporation $NVST

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Envista Holdings Corporation (NYSE:NVST – Free Report) by 4.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,537,874 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 367,363 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.06% of Envista worth $194,284,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Envista alerts:

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in Envista by 34.3% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares in the last quarter. Claret Asset Management Corp lifted its holdings in Envista by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Claret Asset Management Corp now owns 11,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 724 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its position in Envista by 73.1% in the 2nd quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 2,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 949 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its position in Envista by 317.6% in the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,026 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Envista by 5.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 21,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,000 after acquiring an additional 1,183 shares in the last quarter.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NVST has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays lifted their target price on Envista from $24.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Mizuho increased their price target on Envista from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 10th. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price objective (up from $21.00) on shares of Envista in a report on Friday, February 6th. William Blair raised Envista from a “hold” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $30.00 target price on Envista in a research note on Friday, February 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.75.

Envista Stock Performance

Shares of Envista stock opened at $26.82 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.38. Envista Holdings Corporation has a 1 year low of $14.22 and a 1 year high of $30.42. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.44. The firm has a market cap of $4.40 billion, a PE ratio of 95.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.95.

Envista (NYSE:NVST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.06. Envista had a return on equity of 6.54% and a net margin of 1.73%.During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.24 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Envista has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.350-1.450 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Envista Holdings Corporation will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Envista

In other news, SVP Mischa Reis sold 9,675 shares of Envista stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $290,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 32,382 shares in the company, valued at approximately $971,460. This trade represents a 23.00% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Envista Profile

(Free Report)

Envista Holdings Corporation is a global dental products company that develops, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of dental consumables, equipment and technology solutions. Headquartered in Brea, California, Envista serves dental practitioners, specialists and laboratories in more than 150 countries. The company’s offerings span implant, orthodontic, endodontic and restorative product lines as well as digital imaging systems and practice management software.

Envista’s product brands include Nobel Biocare for dental implants and restorative solutions, Ormco for orthodontic appliances and treatment systems, Kerr for restorative and endodontic materials, KaVo for dental imaging and handpieces, and Vista for surgical drills and instruments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Envista Holdings Corporation (NYSE:NVST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Envista Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Envista and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.