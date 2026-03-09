American Express Company $AXP is Dundas Partners LLP’s 6th Largest Position

Dundas Partners LLP lifted its holdings in shares of American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 189,180 shares of the payment services company’s stock after buying an additional 14,744 shares during the period. American Express accounts for approximately 4.4% of Dundas Partners LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Dundas Partners LLP’s holdings in American Express were worth $62,838,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AXP. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in American Express by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 46,425,262 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $14,808,730,000 after acquiring an additional 581,369 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in American Express by 11.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,487,316 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $4,282,984,000 after purchasing an additional 1,349,746 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of American Express by 1.7% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,881,546 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $2,950,095,000 after purchasing an additional 146,586 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of American Express in the second quarter valued at about $1,897,335,000. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of American Express by 3.0% during the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 4,620,873 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,473,966,000 after purchasing an additional 133,439 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.33% of the company’s stock.
American Express News Summary
Here are the key news stories impacting American Express this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Board approved a 16% quarterly dividend increase to $0.95 and emphasized shareholder returns, a supportive sign for income-focused investors. American Express Announces 16% Increase in Quarterly Dividend
- Positive Sentiment: New long-term stadium and NFL team partnerships aim to drive card engagement and incremental transactions in key metro markets — a revenue/TPV growth lever for premium cardholders. American Express announces stadium, NFL team partnerships
- Positive Sentiment: Company is expanding tech initiatives (AI partner Traversal) and planning a new World Trade Center HQ, signaling investment in operations and long-term productivity improvements. American Express Taps AI And Sports Deals As Stock Trades Below Targets
- Neutral Sentiment: Valuation write-ups note the dividend hike and partnerships but also point out the recent pullback — useful context for investors reassessing entry points. Taking A Fresh Look At American Express (AXP) Valuation After Dividend Hike And New Sports Partnerships
- Neutral Sentiment: Company updated its Q1 earnings date and will webcast the annual meeting — housekeeping items that provide upcoming catalysts/communication opportunities. American Express Updates First-Quarter 2026 Earnings Date and Plans to Host Live Audio Webcast of Annual Meeting of Shareholders
- Negative Sentiment: Commentary says the current slide looks more sentiment-driven than business-driven — highlighting panic selling and momentum losses as drivers of the near-term weakness. American Express Stock’s Slide Worsens as Shares Hit $300. Time to Buy?
- Negative Sentiment: Short interest has risen materially, indicating growing bearish positioning that can amplify downward moves. American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest
- Negative Sentiment: New premium cards from competitors (Robinhood’s $695 Platinum) are being positioned against Amex’s lucrative premium card franchise — potential pressure on market share and fee income over time. Robinhood’s new $695 Platinum card vs $895 Amex Platinum: Which one has better perks?
- Negative Sentiment: Analysis pointing to a ~12% slip in March cites concerns about disruption (AI, competition) and investor rotation away from expensive financial names. Why American Express Stock Slipped 12% In March
American Express Trading Down 2.1%
AXP opened at $300.83 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $206.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $350.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $349.62. American Express Company has a 1-year low of $220.43 and a 1-year high of $387.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.58.
American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 30th. The payment services company reported $3.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.54 by ($0.01). American Express had a net margin of 15.00% and a return on equity of 33.49%. The company had revenue of ($17,139.00) million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.04 earnings per share. American Express’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. American Express has set its FY 2026 guidance at 17.300-17.900 EPS. Analysts expect that American Express Company will post 15.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.
American Express Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 3rd will be issued a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 2nd. This is an increase from American Express’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.82. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.69%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
AXP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of American Express from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on American Express from $385.00 to $375.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley set a $395.00 target price on American Express in a report on Tuesday, January 20th. Barclays lifted their price target on American Express from $355.00 to $367.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 6th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut American Express from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 9th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fifteen have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $352.73.
American Express Company Profile
American Express is a global financial services company primarily known for its payment card products, travel services and merchant network. Founded in 1850 as an express mail business, the company evolved through the 20th century into a payments and travel-focused organization. Its core activities include issuing consumer and commercial charge and credit cards, operating a global card acceptance and processing network, and providing travel-related services and customer loyalty programs.
American Express issues a range of products for individuals, small businesses and large corporations, including personal cards, business and corporate cards, and co‑brand partnerships with airlines, hotels and retailers.
