Zoetis Inc. $ZTS Position Boosted by Dundas Partners LLP

Dundas Partners LLP boosted its position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 57.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 310,676 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 112,929 shares during the quarter. Zoetis makes up about 3.2% of Dundas Partners LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Dundas Partners LLP’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $45,458,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 180.4% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $754,000 after acquiring an additional 2,978 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its stake in Zoetis by 6.2% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 11,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,859,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares during the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Zoetis by 17.2% during the first quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 8,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,374,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224 shares during the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Zoetis by 73.8% in the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,000 after purchasing an additional 1,422 shares during the period. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp increased its stake in Zoetis by 3.1% during the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 3,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $518,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ZTS stock opened at $121.54 on Monday. Zoetis Inc. has a 1 year low of $115.25 and a 1 year high of $177.00. The stock has a market cap of $51.31 billion, a PE ratio of 20.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s fifty day moving average is $126.06 and its 200-day moving average is $132.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 3.03.

Zoetis ( NYSE:ZTS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 12th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.08. Zoetis had a return on equity of 62.02% and a net margin of 28.24%.The business had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Zoetis has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.000-7.100 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Zoetis Inc. will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 20th will be issued a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 20th. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.22%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ZTS shares. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $135.00 price target (down from $190.00) on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. UBS Group set a $136.00 price objective on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Zoetis to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Zoetis from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $152.91.

About Zoetis

Zoetis Inc (NYSE: ZTS) is a global animal health company that develops, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of products and services for companion animals and livestock. The company’s offerings include pharmaceuticals, vaccines and biologics, parasiticides and anti-infectives, as well as diagnostic instruments, consumables and laboratory testing services. Zoetis serves the veterinary community, livestock producers and other animal-health customers with products designed to prevent, detect and treat disease and to support animal productivity and welfare.

Zoetis traces its roots to the animal health business of Pfizer and became an independent, publicly traded company following a 2013 separation and initial public offering.

