Archer Daniels Midland Company $ADM Stake Cut by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC lessened its holdings in shares of Archer Daniels Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Free Report) by 27.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,268,593 shares of the company’s stock after selling 468,968 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Archer Daniels Midland were worth $75,786,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its position in shares of Archer Daniels Midland by 367.0% in the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 509 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Hager Investment Management Services LLC grew its position in Archer Daniels Midland by 113.6% during the third quarter. Hager Investment Management Services LLC now owns 534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Archer Daniels Midland in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Evelyn Partners Investment Management Services Ltd purchased a new stake in Archer Daniels Midland in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Archer Daniels Midland by 61.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.28% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ADM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and set a $63.00 price target on shares of Archer Daniels Midland in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Zacks Research raised Archer Daniels Midland from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Archer Daniels Midland in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Archer Daniels Midland from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Archer Daniels Midland from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $57.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $58.00.

Archer Daniels Midland Price Performance

NYSE ADM opened at $67.41 on Monday. Archer Daniels Midland Company has a fifty-two week low of $40.98 and a fifty-two week high of $70.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $65.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.26. The firm has a market cap of $32.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Archer Daniels Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $18.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.03 billion. Archer Daniels Midland had a return on equity of 7.39% and a net margin of 1.34%.The firm’s revenue was down 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.14 EPS. Archer Daniels Midland has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.600-4.250 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Archer Daniels Midland Company will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Archer Daniels Midland Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.1%. This is a boost from Archer Daniels Midland’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 17th. Archer Daniels Midland’s dividend payout ratio is 93.69%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP Jennifer L. Weber sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.04, for a total value of $1,676,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 123,668 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,290,702.72. The trade was a 16.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director David R. Mcatee II bought 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $64.90 per share, for a total transaction of $486,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 7,500 shares in the company, valued at $486,750. The trade was a ∞ increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Archer Daniels Midland Profile

Archer Daniels Midland Company (ADM) is a global agricultural processor and food-ingredient provider that sources, transports and processes oilseeds, corn, wheat and other agricultural commodities. The company operates large-scale crushing, refining and processing facilities that produce vegetable oils, protein meals, corn sweeteners, starches, ethanol, animal feeds and a wide range of food and industrial ingredients. ADM also develops specialty ingredients and solutions for human and animal nutrition, food and beverage formulation, and industrial applications such as bio-based materials and renewable fuels.

ADM’s business combines commodity origination and merchandising with downstream manufacturing and ingredient formulation.

